Sara Davies is the latest celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up 2021.

The Dragons’ Den star and businesswoman is the sixth hopeful taking part in the upcoming ninetieth series.

Sara, 37, confirmed the exciting news on Good Morning Britain alongside Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard.

Performing on #Strictly is her major investment for 2021. Dragon Sara Davies is making the jump from the Den to the dancefloor! ✨ @SaraDaviesCC 👉https://t.co/zN1IRCgWfW pic.twitter.com/PRtaRwbu78 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 9, 2021

Sara Davies joins Strictly Come Dancing line up

Speaking about the gig, Sara said: “My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance.

“Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor.”

She added: “And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum.”

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing took to Twitter to break the news.

Alongside a shot of Sara, they wrote: “Performing on #Strictly is her major investment for 2021. Dragon Sara Davies is making the jump from the Den to the dancefloor!”

Sara Davies is the latest star to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up 2021 (Credit: BBC)

And it appears Strictly fans are thrilled over Sara’s signing.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Good for her. It always looks like a wonderful experience – learning a new skill, lots of glitter and so much fun.”

Another added: “A fantastic addition to the series. I’ve liked Sara in #DragonsDen for a long time, her personality is ace. Wish the best of luck for you.”

Who is taking part in the 2021 series?

Sara is the show’s sixth contestant to join the line up.

The BBC star will be joined by television presenter Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, McFly member Tom Fletcher and celebrity baker John Whaite.

The remaining celebrities are expected to be announced over the course of the following weeks.

