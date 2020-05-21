Recognise EastEnders newcomer Rose Ayling-Ellis? Here's why!

In Tuesday night's episode of EastEnders (May 19) viewers were properly introduced to new character Frankie Lewis.

This week, Ben was left furious after discovering he couldn't have his ear operation, due to the fact he's sick.

Back on Albert Square, Ben's boyfriend Callum met deaf character, Frankie, in the Minute Mart. Later the pair got to talking and Callum told his new friend how Ben wasn't coping with his hearing loss.

Frankie tried to talk to Ben about living with hearing loss (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Frankie agreed to have a chat with him and tried to help him see he should learn to communicate.

EastEnders: Who plays Frankie?

Frankie is played by actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. Rose is deaf in real life.

What other films and TV shows has Rose been in?

Last year, Rose played Esther in BBC series Summer of Rockets. The series also stared Keeley Hawes, Toby Stephens and Coronation Street legend William Roache's son, Linus Roache.

Rose appeared in BBC Two miniseries Summer of Rockets alongside Keeley Hawes (Credit: BBC)

In 2017, she made an appearance in Casualty playing Bianca Sinclair.

She has also starred in short films The End, The Quiet Ones, Reverberations and Almost.

She also starred in a music video for The Vamps and Martin Jensen's song Middle of the Night.

What's still to come for Ben's hearing loss storyline?

It looks like there will be more to come for Ben. The soap recently announced it will be airing a special episode for Ben as he struggles with deafness during a dangerous job.

Back in February, the young businessman suffered a head injury during the Thames boat accident. The injury resulted in almost complete hearing loss.

As the day of the risky job with Phil arrives, the episode will be seen entirely from Ben's perspective.

Ben will struggle with his hearing loss on a dangerous job (Credit: BBC)

Viewers will experience limited audio levels. On-screen subtitles will also show words and fractured sentences.

This is to reflect Ben's hearing difficulties and some of the realities of being a deaf person in the UK today.

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

