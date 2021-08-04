Strictly Come Dancing: Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu first three names CONFIRMED for 2021

Strictly Come Dancing has named its first three celebrity contestants for 2021.

The announcement was made on The One Show this evening.

And the very first name to be revealed was McFly singer/songwriter Tom Fletcher.

The pressure is on for Tom – bandmate Harry Judd has won the show.

And his wife Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celebrity this year.

The second name to be announced was comedian Robert Webb, one half of Mitchell & Webb.

Robert has proven he’s got some moves, having previously won Let’s Dance For Comic Relief.

The third name unveiled was AJ Odudo. The TV presenter is best known for presenting Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and The Voice.

Earlier today it was revealed that the first three big-name celebrities to join the cast would be named on The One Show at 7pm.

Strictly will be returning to our screens this autumn and excitement is already building.

The panel will be back in action this autumn (Credit: BBC One/YouTube)

Producers teased the big reveal via Twitter posting: “We are so ready to reveal the Strictly class of 2021! Meet our first three celebrities, tonight 7pm The One Show.”

Details of plans for the new run of episodes have already been teased in the build-up to the show.

Do Strictly Come Dancing have any same-sex couple plans?

Reports suggest there will be a second same-sex couple dancing together after last years history-making landmark all-female team of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones.

Their journey was unfortunately cut short when they were forced to withdraw due to Katya testing positive for Covid-19.

Both Tom Daley and Alan Carr have been linked to rumours of this year’s all-male coupling. Graziano Di Prima is expected as the professional partner.

Meanwhile Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has teased more information for what’s to come.

Graziano is expected to be in a same-sex couple (Credit: Mario Mitsis/Cover Images)

Appearing on Loose Women she said: “Of all panels, you have never seen such celebrities as you are going to see on this particular show.”

Shirley also admitted feeling that producer Sarah James has gone above and beyond.

She added: “She just delights every time, she tweaks here, she tweaks there, she’s outside the box. She is bringing a show… just when you think it couldn’t get any better, it does.”

Shirley also confirmed that they hope to have a studio audience again this year, after missing out last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She said: “We’re hoping that there will be an audience, there will be no Blackpool due to the fact that backstage there is not enough changing facilities with good social distancing.

“But we will still have everything at Elstree and I’m sure Sarah’s got lots of other little delights up her sleeve.”

The One Show is on BBC One tonight at 7pm.

