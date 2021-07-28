Craig Revel Horwood’s family heartache after father went on drunken gun rampage

Craig Revel Horwood may be all smiles whilst exploring Britain with Bruno Tonioli, but it hasn’t always been easy for the star.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge had a complicated upbringing, including his parents’ divorce

In his 2018 autobiography, Craig opened up on a terrifying incident involving his late alcoholic father.

Craig Revel Horwood opened up about his father in his autobiography (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Craig Revel Horwood say?

In his book – In Strictest Confidence – Craig explained that his father battled with alcoholism all his life.

The professional dancer and his family grew up in Ballarat, Australia.

Speaking about his dad, Craig shared: “He drank all day, every day. He’d get drunk and go to bed in the afternoon, and then get up and start again, so I never got to spend quality time with him, ever.”

My father went on a drunken rampage with two loaded shotguns

However, things took a turn for the worse following his parents’ divorce.

He added: “My parents had split up in 1989 after my father went on a drunken rampage with two loaded shotguns in the street in Australia where I was brought up.

“The neighbours and my family had to hide under beds waiting for the police to come. Dad fired shots and nearly killed my brother-in-law, David.”

The Strictly stars appear in Craig And Bruno’s Great British Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Craig and Bruno Great British Road Trips: Viewers all making same complaint

Craig went on to admit that his relationship with his father only “got worse as he got older.”

The star moved to the UK and started a career in television.

As a result, he rarely visited home back in Australia.

What happened to Craig’s father?

Craig’s father later passed away in 2015.

At the time, the Strictly star was appearing in pantomime in High Wycombe.

He recalled: “I didn’t tell anyone at the theatre because I didn’t want them to make a fuss. I had to go and do a matinee and an evening performance and I wanted to stay strong.”

Craig moved to the UK in his twenties (Credit: Strictly Come Dancing YouTube)

However, he made the decision not to attend his dad’s funeral.

Instead, the TV judge remained in the UK to complete his work commitments.

He recorded a Frank Sinatra song to be played at the funeral in Australia.

Read more: Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips: Is Craig Revel Horwood married and how old is he?

Craig added: “I thought I was brave enough and strong enough to cope, but there were a lot of tears because no matter what Dad was, and what he was like, good or bad, he was still my dad.”

Meanwhile, Craig appears alongside Bruno Tonioli on Craig And Bruno’s Great British Road Trip.

The pair head to Gwynedd and Anglesey on their ITV series at 8pm tonight (July 28).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.