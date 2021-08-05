John Whaite has been revealed as Strictly Come Dancing 2021’s fourth contestant.

On Thursday, the celebrity chef became the latest star to be announced for the show’s upcoming ninetieth series.

The Great British Bake Off star, 32, will join the BBC One competition as part of the first ever all-male pairing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite)

John Whaite joins Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up

Matt Lucas made the announcement on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show earlier today (August 5).

Speaking about the gig, John said: “I am so excited! I’m very, very nervous. I’m actually shaking inside.

“I was born to be on that dancefloor. I’m going to have to be taken off kicking and screaming every week.”

I was born to be on that dancefloor

John previously appeared in the GBBO tent in 2012.

The star has also featured on the likes of ITV’s Lorraine and Steph’s Packed Lunch.

John added: “It’s an honour. When they asked me if I’d be interested, I bit their hand off.

John Whaite previously appeared on the Great British Bake Off (Credit: YouTube)

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing: Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu first three names CONFIRMED for 2021

“I thought to represent the LGBTQ+ community is one thing. But to see two men dancing together, it’s not necessarily about sexuality. It’s just about intimacy and respect, and I think that’s going to be a great thing in our culture where men are conditioned not to open up and not to be emotional.

“I think it might help to combat that. I’m excited on so many levels.”

However, Strictly fans are yet to discover who John will be partnered with.

Who is joining John in the line up?

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Strictly’s first three contestants were announced.

Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu will join the BBC competition later this year.

The trio were confirmed on The One Show last night (August 4).

Tom Fletcher also joins the Strictly 2021 line up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pressure is on for singer/songwriter Tom, whose bandmate Harry Judd has previously won the show.

On Instagram, the McFly star said: “I promise I’m more excited about being on @bbcstrictly than I look in this photo! Genuinely can’t wait!

“Thanks for all your comments and messages. It was awesome meeting two of my fellow contestants tonight too! Looking forward to finding out who’s joining @ajodudu, Robert Webb and I! Who’s it going to be? (I don’t have a clue!).”

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 full dancer line-up including four hot new pros

Furthermore, AJ called the gig a “dream come true”.

The presenter shared: “I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon!

“I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.