Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Nina Wadia joins as the 11th contestant!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that Nina Wadia is joining the 2021 line-up!

Nina was unveiled on this morning’s edition of Lorraine (Thursday August 12).

Nina is the latest contestant (Credit: ITV)

What did Nina Wadia say about Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

The former EastEnders actress, 52, played Zainab Masood between 2007 and 2013.

She revealed to stand-in host Christine Lampard that she was excited but nervous.

Christine asked her if she liked dancing in front of millions of people.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Full line up so far as two more contestants are announced

“No, I like dancing like no one’s watching,” Nina replied, laughing.

“We just need to blindfold the judges and I’ll win.”

Nina as Zainab in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“I just want to enjoy it”

Nina then explained that so much has been going on in the past few years, she just wants to make people smile… and she doesn’t mind if people are laughing at her!

“I just want to grab life by the balls and just enjoy it,” she said.

“I just love to dance but it doesn’t mean that I’m a dancer. Dancing is good for the soul.”

She said she was looking forward to dancing the tango most, but being a tomboy all the sequins and the heels might be a bit of a problem.

Tilly on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who else is on Strictly this year?

Nina’s reveal comes a day after two more names were added to the list after a double-unveil on This Morning.

Nineteen-year-old Tilly Ramsay – daughter of superstar chef Gordon Ramsay and a TikTok star in her own right – met Eamonn and Ruth to chat about her new gig.

And in a special good luck video, Gordon told her not to “date any dancers”.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Actor Greg Wise revealed as 10th contestant

Later on in the show, actor Greg Wise was also announced.

Husband of Emma Thompson, Greg said he was doing it in memory of his later sister Claire, who was a big disco and dancing fan.

They both join Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn, Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, McFly member Tom Fletcher and celebrity baker John Whaite.