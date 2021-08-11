Strictly Come Dancing announced Greg Wise as its 10th contestant for the new series.

Greg, 55, became the second participant unveiled on This Morning today (Wednesday August 11).

The Sense and Sensibility and Walking on Sunshine actor revealed the reason why he’s doing the show.

Greg said he can't dance at all!

What did Greg say about Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Actor Greg strode through the curtain and was revealed as the 10th contestant.

Greg, who met wife Emma Thompson on the set of period drama Sense and Sensibility in 1995, revealed that he absolutely can’t dance.

In fact, he almost tripped on his way to the sofa to chat to Eamonn and Ruth.

He then revealed a very personal reason for accepting the Strictly gig.

Emma is 'stupidly excited' Greg said

Greg’s personal reason

Greg, who says that wife Emma is “stupidly excited”, said that he’s doing it for his late sister, Claire.

“It’s almost exactly five years since my sister died,” Greg explained.

“And she was a huge disco diva, and actually we sent her out of this life in a glitterball coffin to banging 80s disco music.

“She is prodding me hugely saying, ‘gotta do it, gotta do it, gotta be done’.

“[Claire] will have such a laugh watching her little brother.”

Tilly appeared on This Morning earlier today

Tilly Ramsay also announced

Earlier today, Gordon Ramsay’s 19-year-old daughter Tilly was revealed to be the ninth contestant on this year’s series.

Tik Tok star Tilly – who has a whopping nine million followers on the social media platform – said it was “slightly terrifying”.

However, she received support from Gordon and mum Tana.

In a special video, they both wished her well. Gordon then urged her not to date any dancers!

Tilly joins Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn, Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, McFly member Tom Fletcher and celebrity baker John Whaite.

Bring. It. On!