Strictly Come Dancing announced Adam Peaty for this year’s new series today (Friday August 13).

The unveiling was made on BBC radio’s Newsbeat programme, which is broadcast across Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and Asian Network.

From Olympic Gold to #Strictly glitter, @TeamGB champion Adam Peaty is set to make a splash on Saturday Nights! 🏅 @adam_peaty 👉 https://t.co/o1xZvwpFOx pic.twitter.com/hfI8GidjUY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2021

What did Adam Peaty say about Strictly Come Dancing?

Host Steve Holden announced that recent Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Adam Peaty is the latest to join the line-up.

The 26-year-old swimmer won a gold and a silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Fans hail ‘amazing’ Rose Ayling-Ellis is she’s named as first deaf contestant

“I’ve swam for seven years and I’ve gone through constant cycles of championship, go back to training, another championship,” Adam said.

“I’ve never truly been uncomfortable, and this is going to be very interesting!”

He said he was “bricking it” and that his mum doesn’t even know yet.

“I’m such a bad dancer, but I’m a quick learner.”

Adam is swapping the Olympic pool for the ballroom (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did he say?

Adam was also asked about which songs he’d like to dance to.

He answered: “There’s a song called Spring 1 by Max Richter.

“So Bridgerton, when they’re dancing in the rain that song is incredible. I love that song and to dance to that would be incredible.”

He was also asked if this means the end of his swimming career, but thankfully for fans it’s not.

“It’s going to keep me fit,” Adam said.

Nina on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Who else is on Strictly this year?

It’s been a busy week or so for Strictly, as the show has trotted out contestant annoucements.

Last night (Thursday August 12), EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis joined the line-up as the show’s first deaf contestant.

This follows hot on the heels of Nina Wadia, who announced her participation earlier in the day on Lorraine.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing contestants: Who is Tilly Ramsay? How old is she?

The pair – who both have EastEnders connections – join the likes of Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise and Dan Walker.

Also in the line-up in Sara Davies, Katie McGlynn, Rhys Stephenson and presenter AJ Odudu.

Comedian Robert Webb, McFly member Tom Fletcher and celebrity baker John Whaite make up the rest.

Only a few left to announce now!