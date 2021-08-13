Strictly Come Dancing announced EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis as the show’s 12th new contestant last night (Thursday August 12).

And fans immediately hailed her as “amazing” as she became the series’ first-ever deaf participant.

Rose said she was nervous but excited to break down barriers.

What did Rose say about Strictly Come Dancing?

The show’s official Twitter feed announced the exciting news last night, saying, “Making #Strictly her next big role. @BBCEastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis joins our all-star cast.”

In response to the news, Rose said: “To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting… and a little bit scary.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing contestants: Who is Tilly Ramsay? How old is she?

“It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open!

“I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers.

“But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!”

Rose in action as Frankie on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to the news?

Rose, who plays Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, is the first deaf character in a soap.

And fans hailed her as “amazing” as they responded to Rose’s unveiling.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Great news Rose, I’ve been sharing this on all social media platforms, it reinforces that deaf people can enjoy music, dance and just simply be fabulous!”

“You will absolutely be amazing now go and get that glitterball And have fun,” another said.

A third commented: “So so over the moon to see a first deaf person twinkling her shoes on Strictly!

“Go smash the misconceptions and be absolutely amazing. Enjoy the ride!”

Nina on Lorraine yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Who else is joining Rose on the show?

Rose is the second celeb with connections to the soap to be announced in this year’s line-up.

Former Enders star Nina Wadia was unveiled on ITV’s Lorraine yesterday.

She played Zainab Masood between 2007 and 2013.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Nina Wadia joins as the 11th contestant!

Rose and Nina join the likes of Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Dan Walker and Sara Davies on the show.

Also in the line-up is former Corrie actress Katie McGlynn, Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, McFly member Tom Fletcher and celebrity baker John Whaite.