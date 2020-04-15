Coronation Street 'won't reference coronavirus pandemic in future episodes'

It has been reported that Coronation Street won't reference the coronavirus pandemic in future episodes.

Recently Coronation Street stopped production due to the ongoing health crisis and episodes were reduced in order to make sure there are plenty to air until filming resumes.

However it has now been reported that the coronavirus pandemic won't be mentioned in upcoming episodes once filming resumes.

It has been reported the show won't mention the pandemic anytime soon (Credit: ITV)

An insider told The Sun Online: "They were finishing scenes that had already been written, so there are no references to social distancing and the like.

"As the episodes won't air until the summer they wouldn't have known and still don't know now - what the situation is going to be by then.

"Once production begins again then the writers can decide how to reference the pandemic - hopefully in the past tense."

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Coronation Street for Comment.

Soaps regularly reference news events with last minute add-ins, though so far none have mentioned coronavirus apart from Holby City.

Fans were impressed when they inserted a reference to what was going on worldwide when CEO Max McGerry said she had to update the team on the issue.

What is happening in Coronation Street over the next two weeks?

Asha's sexting storyline

This week, Asha will get a horrible shock when a revealing video of her is posted online.

The video goes viral and is sent to all of her school friends.

Asha is the centre of a sexting storyline (Credit: ITV)

Next week, Dev makes her attend Mary's youth volunteering group.

Aadi sees some lads sniggering at Asha and confronts them. But a fight soon breaks out and Mary is forced to intervene.

Later, Asha is horrified when she's sent a link to her video on a porn website.

Aadi gets into a fight (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Ken and Claudia split?

David is stunned to see the video on Max's phone and tells Dev. Dev confronts his daughter and she explains what happened.

Despite Asha begging him not to, Dev reports the video to the police leaving his daughter furious.

Carla and Peter move into the Rovers

After learning about new B&B resident Scott, Johnny suggests to Jenny they go to France to visit Eva.

Carla and Peter agree to move into the Rovers whilst they go on their trip, offering to take over the pub and look after Scott.

Scott greets Johnny like an old friend, but Johnny doesn't look happy to see the face from his past.

What is Johnny and Scott's history (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff turns Yasmeen's friends against her

As Johnny and Jenny prepare to go to the airport, Scott tells Johnny there are no hard feelings between them.

What's their history?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!