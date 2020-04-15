Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff turns Yasmeen’s friends against her

Coronation Street favourite Yasmeen Metcalfe finds herself isolated next week when Geoff turns her friends against her.

Fans of Coronation Street will know that Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months, and things are only set to get worse.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

Thankfully Yasmeen knows that Geoff's been abusing her and the scales have started to fall from her eyes.

She even reached out to the police last week, asking for more information about her husband's past under Clare's law.

However, Geoff is always one step ahead and just when it seems she might escape his clutches, he manages to lure her back.

Yasmeen invites Cathy for lunch next week (Credit: ITV)

While Yasmeen's granddaughter, Alya, is wise to Geoff's manipulative ways, she's away in Spain on a trip that Yasmeen was meant to be going on.

And while Alya's back is turned, Geoff sets about turning Yasmeen's friend against her next week.

Geoff ups his game

When he finds Yasmeen's leaflet on domestic abuse, Geoff's blood boils when he sees a list of signs of controlling behaviour.

Geoff manipulates the conversation to make it seem like Yasmeen is insulting Cathy (Credit: ITV)

Realising that he's going to have to change his ways if he's going to keep his hold over Yasmeen, Geoff tries a different approach.

When Cathy comes round for lunch, Geoff spots his chance to make Yasmeen's life hell by manipulating the situation.

Geoff turns Cathy against Yasmeen

Without Cathy or Yasmeen realising, Geoff manages to make it look like Yasmeen is offending her friend as they chat.

Soon Cathy is storming out in a rage, leaving Yasmeen stunned at how things spiralled so quickly.

Cathy isn't happy and storms out (Credit: ITV)

With Yasmeen and Cathy's friendship in tatters, Geoff is loving the power he has over his wife.

Enjoying every moment, he then delights in pointing out that Yasmeen has just lost Cathy has her friend.

With people turning against her just when she needs them most, how will Yasmeen ever get away from Geoff now?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

