Coronation Street SPOILERS: Asha is sickened to realise her video is on a porn site

Coronation Street teenager Asha Alahan is left devastated next week when she discovers her naked video is now on a porn website.

Asha shares what she thought was a private striptease with on/off boyfriend Corey on FaceTime in this week's Coronation Street.

But she is left devastated when it turns out he secretly recorded her and kept the video.

Sadly Asha learns that nothing stays private for long, because someone leaks the pictures by sending them to a group chat.

Asha is nervous when her dad makes he leave the house for Mary's volunteering group (credit: ITV)

Asha is mortified that everyone has seen everything and, with her privacy shattered, she tries to work out who has betrayed her trust.

But next week sees things get even worse for the teen when her dad, Dev Alahan, finds out what's happened to his daughter.

Asha faces the outside world

After discovering everyone has seen her video, Asha hopes she can hide at home.

But oblivious Dev has other ideas and sends her and Aadi to go and join Mary's youth volunteering group.

Asha is mortified to realise lads are sniggering at her (Credit: ITV)

But while clearing up Victoria Gardens, Asha feels self conscious when she sees a group of lads staring at her.

With the boys having clearly seen her video, Amy, Kelly and Summer try to comfort their friend.

But Asha's brother Aadi is fuming and lashes out at the lads.

Mary is horrified as a fight breaks out, but she is powerless to break up the brawl.

Aadi sees red when some lads recognise Asha, and he soon lashes out (Credit: ITV)

But things only get worse for Asha when she is the sent a link to a porn site and she realises someone has uploaded her video.

Corey apologises

As a devastated Asha heads to the cafe, Corey finds her and apologises to her for recording her without her consent.

Mary struggles to beak up the brawl (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile back in Victoria Gardens, Amy and Kelly get into a vicious fight about who is to blame for the video going viral.

But really it is Dev who Asha should be worried about.

David sees the video on Max's phone and is horrified when he realises it is Asha.

He immediately tells Dev, who confronts his daughter about how she managed to get into this mess.

Dev is horrified to discover what has been going on with his daughter (Credit: ITV)

But when Asha opens up about what happened, Dev realises how much she's hurting and his heart breaks as he holds his sobbing daughter.

Asha is adamant that she doesnt want her dad to tell anyone else and Dev reluctantly agrees.

But when Aadi reveals that the video is on the internet, Dev sees red and goes straight to the police.

Dev goes to the police despite the fact Asha asks him not to (Credit: ITV)

Asha is furious when she discovers her dad has gone back on his word.

But will the police manage to work out who betrayed Asha by sharing the video?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

