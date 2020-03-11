Holby City fans impressed as medical drama inserts reference to coronavirus

Viewers of Holby City couldn't believe their ears last night, when the BBC medical drama managed to insert a topical reference to coronavirus.
It's very rare for a serial drama to be able to react to current events, due to the fact they film up to six weeks ahead.
Read more: Holby City confirms return for popular medic Guy Self, played by John Michie
But on Tuesday (March 10), a scene was edited at the last minute to be able to reference the virus which is currently causing problems across the world.
About 10 minutes in, Max McGerry made the first ever mention of the disease on the show.
Nice coronavirus reshoot Holby City, very timely.
The acting CEO and consultant neurosurgeon said that she was "briefing the staff on the ever-changing coronavirus situation".
Mic drop!
Read more: Holby City fans delighted as Dancing On Ice judge John Barrowman confirmed for show role
Although the show films episodes weeks in advance, a representative for Holby City told Digital Spy that the scene was edited last week to include the reference.
The rep added that next week's episode will also refer to the coronavirus.
Some of those watching from home were shocked at the addition, with one tweeting: "Holby City didn't waste any time with adding the coronavirus into their script."
Another said: "Holby City sneaking in some crafty coronavirus reshoots there."
A third added: "Oooh they've dubbed in a coronavirus reference into Holby. Smooth."
"Nice coronavirus reshoot Holby City, very timely," said one more, while another added: "You know it's serious when coronavirus is mentioned on Holby City."
One more wrote: "Wow a reference to coronavirus! I'm impressed Holby City, seeing as you film four months in advance! Ms McGerry sure has the finger on the pulse!"
The BBC does try to add in topical references when possible, usually for big stories that affect the country.
BBC soap EastEnders most recently referenced the general election, and previously mentioned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018, the birth of their baby Archie, as well as England's World Cup results.
The result of the EU referendum, the deaths of Michael Jackson and Nelson Mandela, and Andy Murray's Wimbledon victory have also been added in.
Australian soap Neighbours also included a topical scene back in January, in regards to the Australian bushfires.
Do you appreciate when a TV show makes a topical insert? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!