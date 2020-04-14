Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week’s spoilers in 10 pictures

Coronation Street next week sees Dev discover his daughter's naked video is on a porn site, while Ken and Claudia hit the rocks and Johnny tries to get as far away from Scott as he can...

Asha makes a shocking discovery

Next week's Coronation Street sees Asha still mortified about naked pictures of her ending up on everyone's phones.

But things get worse when Dev makes her attend Mary's youth volunteering group.

Aadi sees some lads sniggering about Asha and confronts them.

A fight soon breaks out, and Mary is forced to intervene.

Mary is helpless as the boys brawl in the street.

Later Asha is sickened when she is sent a link to her naked video on a porn website.

David is stunned to see the video on Max's phone and tells Dev.

Dev confronts his daughter and a devastated Asha explains what happened.

Dev's heart breaks as he holds his sobbing daughter in is arms.

Dev reports the video to the police, despite Asha begging him not to tell anyone.

Later, Asha is furious to discover her dad went back on his word.

Carla and Peter move into the Rovers

Carla and Peter agree to live at the Rovers while Johnny and Jenny are in France.

They offer to run the pub and look after Scott so that Jenny can go on holiday with her husband.

Scott greats Johnny as an old friend, but Johnny still doesn't look too happy to see the face from his past.

Johnny and Jenny prepare to leave for the airport, but before they go, Scott assures Johnny there are no hard feelings between them.

End of the road for Ken and Claudia?

Ken exposes Charles' true colours at the Stillwaters election.

Everyone is shocked when he reveals Charles has been pocketing all the payments from other residents.

Later Ken explains to Claudia that Stillwaters will never be his home, but Claudia wants to stay at the luxury retirement complex.

What will Ken decide to do?

Gary gets a shock

Gary finds Kelly in tears outside number 7 so he invites her to the furniture shop where they have a heart-to-heart.

He is shocked to learn Kelly was thrown out of Oakhill when her dad's money stopped coming in.

Kelly explains that her mum owes thousands of pounds in fees, leaving Gary confused. Will he get to the bottom of what is really going on?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

