Coronation Street SPOILERS: Ken and Claudia split?

Coronation Street couple Ken Barlow and Claudia Colby hit the rocks next week when they discover they both want different things from life.

The pair, who have recently left Coronation Street to move into luxury retirement complex, Stillwaters, have been a couple since late 2018.

Ken and Claudia have been a couple since 2018 (Credit: ITV)

But viewers haven't always been Claudia's biggest fan, claiming she 'controls' Coronation Street's longest-serving character.

However, next week sees Ken start to question if there is any future in their relationship when he reveals he's unhappy at Stillwaters.

Ken and Claudia moved to Stillwaters earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

There was uproar amongst fans when Ken left the cobbles earlier this year.

Ken left Tracy and her husband Steve to live him his iconic house on Coronation Street while he moved away.

But while Claudia loves the glamorous location of Stillwaters, Ken has never really settled in.

Not only has he clashed with fellow resident Charles, he also got himself in trouble when he tried to sneak in his dog, Eccles.

Despite Stillwaters' strict no pets policy, Ken couldn't bear to be parted from his canine friend.

Ken was devastated when Eccles sadly died last week (Credit: ITV)

But last week saw Ken left heartbroken when Eccles sadly passed away.

And next week he is questioning if he should have ever moved to the retirement village in the first place.

Ken exposes Charles' true colours

The drama starts when he gets proof that Charles has been taking money from Stillwaters residents and pocketing it.

Ken exposes Charles' true colours next week (Credit: ITV)

He happily reveals the information about Charles at the Stillwaters election, and everyone is left stunned.

Ken's got a confession for Claudia

But as the election results are announced, Ken tells Claudia that Stillwaters will never be his home.

Ken has got a confession for Claudia that could change everything (Credit: ITV)

Desperate to return to Coronation Street where he belongs, Ken tells Claudia his plan.

But there is heartbreak for the pair when Claudia reveals she wants to stay at the retirement complex.

Will Ken return home on his own? Or will he stay put for Claudia's sake?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

Are you glad Ken could be returning to the cobbles?

