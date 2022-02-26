Coronation Street Spring Spoilers: Abi hits rock bottom and killer Gary exposed

Coronation Street has lined up an explosive spring in Weatherfield with some huge storylines.

The ITV soap will begin airing in a new hour-long format from next month.

And with its three weekly episode comes some incredible drama.

Here’s what to expect…

Coronation Street Spring Spoilers see Abi face her toughest time yet this spring (Credit: ITV)

Abi Franklin hits rock bottom

After a tumultuous year losing her son and almost her sanity, Abi might be expecting a quiet one this spring.

But that won’t be happening on Coronation Street as she finds herself exposed as a cheat and dumped by husband Kevin.

She wastes no time seeking out old drug dealer mate Dean and quickly finds herself in a devastating position.

In dramatic scenes to be screened on Sunday March 6th she finds herself in a high speed stolen car chase.

Dumped by the side of the road drugged up and in agony she calls an ambulance and is rushed to hospital where she has a life changing decision to make.

But will she survive?

Will Adam lose everything in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Adam Barlow destroyed by Lydia

You’d think the hunky lawyer would be more than a match for a vengeful ex – but it isn’t so.

But, in another of the Coronation Street Spring spoilers, he faces losing everything for something he hasn’t actually done all because of his unhinged ex.

As Lydia Chambers ramps up her cleverly orchestrated campaign of revenge it becomes clear that she holds all the cards as she turns Sarah against him.

When Lydia gets him arrested it looks like he may be about to lose his liberty and his career but as the vendetta continues is his life also in danger?

Corrie boss Iain said: “We’ve got heart-stopping, high-stakes drama for Sarah, featuring a knife-edge showdown between Adam and his tormentor Lydia, which will leave you wondering which one’s the bad guy.”

Gary Windass will finally face justice for his murder this spring (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass exposed as a killer

Coronation Street fans waiting for Gary to get his comeuppance may finally get their wish this spring.

The builder has spent the past two years literally getting away with murder but, with a terminally ill Laura determined to find out once and for all what happened to her ex Rick Neelan, the clock is ticking for the one time loan shark.

Laura hires a private detective forcing Gary to answer some very tricky questions and when news reaches him of a new building development planned for the very place he buried Rick’s body it looks as though the house of cards is about to come tumbling down.

Iain teased: “We’ve got the uber-complex Gary, who has finally turned his life around and is atoning for his sins with Kelly, only to find himself facing a final reckoning with the ghosts from his past.”

Daisy is going to take drastic action in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Daisy vs Nicky

Rovers barmaid Daisy has proven herself to be a morally dubious villain in training.

She is not afraid to play dirty to keep her man so when Daniel Osbourne’s ex Nicky Wheatley turns up, Daisy goes to war.

The green eyed monster takes over and Daisy pulls out all the stops to keep the two apart.

With Nicky determined to stick around, even applying for a job at Daniel’s school, how will Daisy react when she discovers the truth about Nicky’s past life?

Iain teased: “We’ve got riotous romantic intrigue for Daniel, with deliciously dastardly Daisy pulling out all the stops to keep her man.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

