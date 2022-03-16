Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Adam is left fighting for his sight after Lydia pushes him off a balcony.

Meanwhile Sarah appears unbothered when she learns what’s happened, but can Peter and Carla convince her to be there for him?

Adam hopes Sarah is starting to forgive him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lydia goes too far

When Sarah invites Adam to Harry’s birthday party, he reckons she could be thawing.

However his hopes are soon dashed when Sarah announces she’s filing for a divorce.

When Sarah is distracted, Adam grabs her phone and texts Lydia from it.

He later meets up with Lydia at a coffee shop and presses record on his phone in the hopes of getting proof she’s lying.

But Lydia sees through him and snatches his phone away, deleting the recording.

Telling her he’s had enough of her games, Adam tries to get his phone back. But as Lydia lets go, the phone smashes to the floor.

Lydia has a go at Adam for how he treated her all those years ago and the solicitor starts to feel guilty.

However when Adam suggests it’s time she tells Sarah the truth, Lydia is enraged. She realises Adam only cares about himself and she snaps.

Lydia pushes Adam, but he goes over the railing (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Daniel has heard from Sarah that Adam’s gone to meet Lydia and he’s worried.

He heads to the shopping centre to look for them, but suddenly hears a noise from above.

On the balcony, in a fit of rage Lydia slaps Adam and gives him a huge shove which sends him toppling backwards over the railings. Lydia watches with horror.

Will Adam survive the fall?

Will Adam be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Adam left fighting for his eyesight

Adam is rushed to hospital, where the doctor tells Ken and Daniel that he has suffered a bleed behind the eye and needs an operation to save his sight.

As they quiz Adam about his fall, suggesting Lydia is to blame, Adam claims he can’t remember what happened.

Adam needs an operation to save his sight, but will he be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Peter breaks the new to Sarah about Adam, but she says he is no longer her problem.

Carla urges Sarah to be there for him when he wakes up as it’s clear she still care about him.

Will Sarah listen to Carla?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

