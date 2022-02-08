Fans blame Coronation Street as Alexandra Mardell quits the soap

Alexandra Mardell has quit Coronation Street as Emma Brooker – and fans are gutted.

The actress released a statement on Twitter explaining her decision to leave the role after four years.

Emma has had a rough ride lately (Credit: ITV)

Why has Alexandra Mardell quit Coronation Street?

She said: “Playing Emma on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life.

“Four years has gone so fast. Compared to other cast members I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult.”

However, she went on to reveal she has some “exciting opportunities” in the pipeline.

“But now is the right time as a number of exciting opportunities beckon.”

Emma does have family on the street (Credit: ITV)

Will Emma return to Coronation Street?

Alexandra’s message hinted Emma might be gone, but it won’t necessarily be forever.

“Although, who knows, maybe the street hasn’t seen the last of Emma Brooker.

“I can’t thank everyone at Coronation Street enough for welcoming me and trusting me to tell so many wonderful and heartfelt stories.

“And of course for the friendships and the amazing fans.

“When I see pink, I will always think of Emma.”

What do fans think of Alexandra Mardell leaving Coronation Street?

As viewers and co-stars commented on Alexandra’s news, one wrote:

“Noooooo… I can’t believe Emma is leaving. She will be sorely missed. Alexandra has played her exquisitely.”

Another added: “I didn’t see this coming. Gosh I’ll miss you.”

“Ahh incredibly upset to hear you’re leaving, but all the best for the future. You will be absolutely brilliant at whatever is coming next, thank you for bringing the best character,” said a third.

“So gutted you are leaving,” said someone else.

Others echoed those sentiments and wished her well for the future.

Alexandra Mardell’s latest storyline hasn’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Fans unhappy

However amongst the well-wishers, many fans were unhappy with Coronation Street for giving her such awful storylines.

They believe she had no choice but to go.

Writing on a Digital Spy forum, one said:

“Sadly they have ruined the character since making her Steve’s daughter, with one ludicrous story after the other. She can do better, I wish her well.”

“Don’t blame her. Emma’s becoming more and more ridiculous every time she’s on screen. Good luck to the actor,” added one more.

Over on Twitter many more agreed.

“After tonight’s episode, I don’t blame Alexandra Mardell (Emma) for quitting,” said one.

Another added: “Tbh I’m glad coz the storylines she was given were terrible.

“I’m sure she will be great in whatever she does next!”

Will Emma go to prison? (Credit: ITV)

How will Emma leave Coronation Street?

Emma is currently embroiled in a dramatic storyline which saw her involved in an accident.

She was in a car being driven by learner driver Faye at New Year and they hit a man named Ted.

Ted initially got up and said he was fine, but they later discovered the old man had died.

As Emma was tipsy at the time she was supervising a learner driver, she could be to blame for the accident.

The girls have so far covered it up, with only Faye’s boyfriend, Craig in on the secret.

But Emma is faltering and struggling with her guilt. She even went to Ted’s funeral and comforted his grandson.

Will she confess and go to prison? Is that how she will exit?

Or could she flee the country – head to Australia to see her mum, Fiona, perhaps?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

