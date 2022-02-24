OPINION: Coronation Street couples need to be left alone

Coronation Street couples are going through the wringer at the moment and, frankly, it’s all getting rather tiresome.

Last night alone (Wednesday, February 24), two relationships were in trouble.

Why can’t the show just let some folk be happy for five minutes?

Kevin and Abi have been through so much (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street couples: Kevin and Abi

Abi and Kevin had a rocky road to get to where they are, but at long last seemed settled.

Viewers knew she’d had a one-night stand with Imran Habeeb when she was in the throes of grief following the death of her son, Seb.

And although it was clear the truth would come out eventually, we hoped Kevin would be understanding and forgive her. After all, didn’t he promise her at their wedding everything that had gone before was forgotten?

So what’s changed?

Well, it would seem everything after he told her it was over and drove off on holiday with Jack.

Abi desperately wanted to sort things out, but Kev wasn’t having any of it. And all this in spite of the fact Jack was literally the product of Kevin having an affair.

Hypocrite, much, Mr W?

So why have they split up Kev and Abi? To create drama, of course, and to send her off on another downward spiral as she descends back into drugs next week.

There’s no doubt whatsoever that Sally Carman, who plays Abi, is a powerhouse when it comes to the tough stuff. Of course we want to see her get her teeth into meaty storylines, but does it have to be at the expense of her relationship with Kevin?

Could these two not face some awful tragedy united as a couple? Is there no way to give them drama yet make them stronger?

It all just feels rather lazy, to be honest.

Adam and Sarah were happy together once (Credit: ITV)

What about Adam and Sarah?

Adam and Sarah Barlow are another example.

Happily married, they’d put all the nonsense with Gary Windass behind them and were even trying for a baby.

But then for some completely unknown reason, Sarah became obsessed with Adam’s womanising past and stopped trusting him. He had given her literally zero reason not to trust him at this point – if we forget that indiscretion with Carla.

And now she’s made his ex girlfriend her BFF and is set to believe every word Lydia says over her own husband.

She’s known this girl for five minutes, why is her word so much stronger?

Even actor Sam Robertson, who plays Adam, has questioned the storyline, saying recently he feels it’s repetitive and even hinted he might leave the soap because of it.

Protect Steve and Tracy at all costs! (Credit: ITV)

Are there any happy Coronation Street couples?

I actually can’t really think of one.

Sally and Tim nearly split over his lies about his heart condition. Plus, his meddling mother Elaine is now coming between them.

And David and Shona are hardly anything to write home about, so rarely do they interact over anything other than Max’s teenage tantrums.

Dev and Bernie split up after a day, and Toyah and Imran may be getting engaged but they’re hardly love’s young dream and will inevitably split when the full truth about him and Abi comes out.

And don’t even get me started on Fiz and Tyrone.

Steve and Tracy, Carla and Peter and Nick and Leanne seem to be carrying the torch for the couples in Coronation Street these days.

But they’re barely seen on screen, so we don’t know whether they’re happy or not.

Will Adam leave over this? (Credit: ITV)

Fans agree

It’s not just me who feels this way.

Fans of the show agree and have hit out on social media.

“Corrie [is] so full of nothing but absolute misery and nastiness now,” said one.

Another added: “Writers please come up with something entertaining, stop stealing Emmerdale and EastEnders discarded scripts from the bin. All soap writers seem to do is destroy relationships.”

I’m sick of this storyline with Adam and Sarah man don’t like how they gonna mess up this couple just really hope they don’t start messing up Daniel and Daisy or Amy’s and Jacobs #Corrie — Tineshia Marie (@MisTintehotbabe) February 23, 2022

Why cant they just let Abi be happy for a while?! #Corrie — Carol Hamilton (@cvham) February 23, 2022

This Lydia/Adam/Sarah storyline is shocking. Surely the writers have more creative ideas than this!! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/MqaGQNTb47 — Katie Middleton 💙 (@katielucyxox) February 23, 2022

Corrie loved to break up relationships. They should call it Misery Street 🤣 #Corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) February 23, 2022

How can Coronation Street fix their couples?

There are so many more things in life that cause drama than relationship break-ups.

Sarah and Adam could have had fertility struggles or we could have watched them battle as new parents together.

The stalker plot itself isn’t awful, but why did it have to destroy their marriage? Couldn’t they have remained firm and united despite all Lydia threw at them?

It would have been far more interesting to see them tackle their problems together like, you know, normal people do in real life. Most marriages don’t crumble at the first sign of trouble, so why is this one?

Give us drama, yes, plenty of it, but don’t break up every happy couple, those who belong together, just to do it. Please.

