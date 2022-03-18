Coronation Street spring spoilers: Two exits, a baby and Gary exposed

Coronation Street has lined up an explosive spring in Weatherfield with some huge storylines.

The ITV soap has begun airing in a new hour-long format and with its three weekly episode comes some incredible drama.

Here’s what to expect…

Abi was as surprised as viewers to have a baby (Credit: ITV)

Abi fights for her baby

After a tumultuous year losing her son and almost her sanity, Abi might have been expecting a quiet one this spring.

But that hasn’t happened as she found herself exposed as a cheat and dumped by husband Kevin.

However, the biggest twist was yet to come when she went into labour without even knowing she was pregnant.

Abi was high on drink and drugs at the time, and now faces a huge fight to keep her son.

As she vows to stay clean and bring up her little boy, can she prove to the courts she’s sober and responsible enough to be entrusted with Alfie?

And can she convince Kevin to give them another go and become a family unit again?

Read more: Is Craig Tinker leaving Coronation Street?

Imran Habeeb is set to leave (Credit: ITV)

Imran’s exit

Actor Charlie De Melo is set to leave the soap as Imran Habeeb.

So that means his secret baby is about to be exposed, right?

Kevin believes baby Alfie is the product of Abi’s one-night stand with ex, Tez. And Toyah doesn’t know who the dad it.

But Abi didn’t have a one-night stand with Tez, she had one with Imran, and he’s the baby daddy.

As Abi fights to keep her son, and Toyah wants to be in her corner, Imran is inevitably drawn in too.

Will he slip up and reveal he’s the baby daddy? And how will this lead to his exit?

Will Adam lose everything in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Adam Barlow destroyed by Lydia

You’d think the hunky lawyer would be more than a match for a vengeful ex – but it isn’t so.

In another of the Coronation Street spring spoilers, he faces losing everything for something he hasn’t actually done all because of his unhinged ex.

As Lydia Chambers ramps up her cleverly orchestrated campaign of revenge it becomes clear that she holds all the cards as she turns Sarah against him.

When Lydia lashes out and pushes him over a balcony, Adam faces a fight to save his sight.

With the possibility he could go blind, will Sarah return to his side and support him? And will Lydia pay for what she’s done?

Corrie boss Iain said: “We’ve got heart-stopping, high-stakes drama for Sarah, featuring a knife-edge showdown between Adam and his tormentor Lydia, which will leave you wondering which one’s the bad guy.”

Gary Windass will finally face justice for his murder this spring (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass exposed as a killer

Coronation Street fans waiting for Gary to get his comeuppance may finally get their wish this spring.

The builder has spent the past two years literally getting away with murder but, with a terminally ill Laura determined to find out once and for all what happened to her ex Rick Neelan, the clock is ticking for the one time loan shark.

Laura has hired a private detective forcing Gary to answer some very tricky questions and when news reaches him of a new building development planned for the very place he buried Rick’s body it looks as though the house of cards is about to come tumbling down.

Iain teased: “We’ve got the uber-complex Gary, who has finally turned his life around and is atoning for his sins with Kelly, only to find himself facing a final reckoning with the ghosts from his past.”

As Laura demands the truth, will Gary confess all? And will he finally go to prison for his crimes?

Emma’s been growing closer to Jon (Credit: ITV)

Exit for Emma

Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker, is leaving the soap after four years.

As Emma carries the guilt of being partly responsible for pensioner Ted’s death around with her, she’s made the rather risky move of getting involved with his grandson.

Despite the fact she knows it’s wrong and could cause all sorts of trouble for her and Faye, Emma can’t help herself.

Read more: OPINION: Coronation Street couples need to be left alone

She and Jon are drawn together, but as she continues to lie to Craig and Faye about it, will she be caught out?

Will Emma get her happy ever after and leave for a new life with Jon?

Or will she be carted off to prison when – and if – he finds out what she’s done?

Faye’s timing isn’t great (Credit: ITV)

A cobbles baby for Craig and Faye?

Craig and Faye are on the rocks as he resents her ruining his police career.

But Faye fears she could be pregnant and with Craig and her growing further and further apart, could single motherhood be calling?

Can these two fix it? Or is it over for good?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think of the Coronation Street Spring Spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.