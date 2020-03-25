Emmerdale's Amelia Flanagan and Coronation Street star siblings sending messages to elderly fans

The Flanagan siblings, Amelia, who stars in Emmerdale and William and Isabella who are in Coronation Street, are sending messages to their elderly fans.

In order to spread some cheer, their mum Rachel posted a throwback picture of the three young actors as toddlers to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "We're sending hope and love to every single one of you, here's a photo of my three ducks racing.

"I've taken to looking through lots of old photos this week.

"If any of you have older relatives suck in isolation or maybe a nursing home please DM me and my three would love to send them a little pick me up message.

"Literally thinking of anything we can do to help people get through this awful time."

Amelia plays April Windsor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Things get steamy between Al and Priya

As a result of her kindness fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: "Aren't they gorgeous?"

A second commented: "Aww beautiful, love watching them on Corrie and Emmerdale."

A third also added: "So cute. What a lovely little bunch. Stay safe all."

The three young actors are currently being homeschooled by their mum during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale filming suspended

On Sunday (March 22) it was announced that both Emmerdale and Coronation Street have stopped production due to the ongoing crisis.

The soaps have consequently cut down how many episodes they show a week.

Both Emmerdale and Corrie will now air three episodes a week as of Monday, March 30.

It has also been confirmed that with the new transmission pattern, the on-screen timeline will have some issues.

Twins William and Isabella play cousins Joseph Brown and Hope Stape (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: David attacked at knife point

Soap stars aren't the only ones currently out of work. Across the UK schools have also been shut along with thousands of businesses.

Many have people are homeschooling their kids including Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon.

Amelia's Emmerdale co-star, Harvey Rogerson, is also currently in self-isolation and therefore being homeschooled by his mum.

The next episode of Emmerdale is tonight at 7pm on ITV and the next episodes of Corrie will air after at 7:30pm, with a second episode airing at 8:30pm.

Are you homeschooling your children? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the conversation.