Coronavirus: Boris Johnson has closed pubs and restaurants in the UK, where is shut amid the pandemic?

In an unprecedented move last night, Boris Johnson closed all pubs, bars and restaurants as coronavirus tightens its grip on the nation.

The Prime Minister announced in a press conference that landlords would have to call time on their businesses as early as possible on Friday (March 21) night.

It is hoped this dramatic step will stop large gatherings of people who had so far ignored government advice on social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boris has closed pubs for at least a month to stop the spread of coronavirus (Credit: Pixabay/ Chris Birkholz)

Boris and his team of scientists, who are working around the clock to keep the country safe, have now revealed the full list of closed businesses affecting Brits. And it is not just pubs and eateries.

From today, these venues will now be on lockdown for at least one month:

- Food and drink venues for consumption on-site, such as restaurants and cafes

- Drinking establishments, including pubs, bars, nightclubs

- Entertainment venues, including cinemas, theatres, concert halls and bingo halls

- All indoor leisure and sports facilities, including gyms

- Museums and galleries

- Spas, wellness centres and massage parlours

- Casinos and betting shops

Supermarkets and high street shops are so far unaffected by the closures. Food establishments have been told they can still provide a takeaway service for customers.

Boris and scientists believe the closures are vital to help stop the spread of the disease (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

Fast-food giant McDonald's had already announced it would be converting all branches to a take-out service only and other chains, including Costa, have now begun emailing customers to remind them that they can no long eat in.

On Friday, the death toll from coronavirus stood at 177, with the figure set to rise as the killer bug continues to cause havoc around the country.

Speaking about his latest steps in the fight back, Boris said: "For now, at least physically, we need to keep people apart.

We will enforce it strictly, but in reality everybody can see the imperative of doing what is necessary, of protecting our NHS and saving lives.

"The more effectively we follow the advice we are given, the faster this country will stage both a medical and an economic recovery in full."

Meanwhile, schools across the UK also closed their gates for the foreseeable future when the bell rang at home time on Friday afternoon.

Gyms have also been told to shut their doors because of coronavirus (Credit: Pixabay)

Only children of key workers - a list complied by the Government, including NHS frontline staff - will be able to access them.

But headteachers have stressed that they will not be providing a normal education to the kids. Instead, schools will be merely treated as childcare provisions during the pandemic.

