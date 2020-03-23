Emmerdale's April actress Amelia Flanagan being homeschooled

Emmerdale's April, Amelia Flanagan, appears to be having fun being at home with her soap star sister and brother Isabella and William during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three siblings, who star in the ITV shows Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are currently off school and are being homeschooled by their mum, Rachel.

Advice for homeschooling during coronavirus crisis

Posting a picture of the three children to her Instagram, Rachel wrote: "Right time to figure this homeschooling out! If anyone told us we'd be adapting to teach our kids from home I'm pretty sure we'd all have laughed right? Any tips?

"Anyone already homeschool who can give advice? Happy to post what I've tried to do every few days if it will help anyone on here."

Fans rushed to wish them all well and offer tips on home schooling.

One wrote: "I've been homeschooled for the last few years. If I could give one tip it is when homeschooling you get more learned in two hours than in a normal six hour day. You don't do it like a normal school day."

A second commented: "Stay safe."

Another added: "Beautiful photo."

Rachel posted another picture today (Monday, March 23) of all three children having a PE lesson.

She wrote: "Monday ready @thebodycoach let's go! #pe #homeschool #allinthistogether."

A lot of parents and soap stars are homeschooling their children as it was announced last week that schools in the UK will be shut for the foreseeable future.

Isabella and William's Corrie co-star Samia Longchambon is homeschooling her two children Freya and Yves.

Amelia's Emmerdale co-star Harvey Rogerson, who is currently in self-isolation, is also being homeschooled.

Amelia plays April Windsor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Yesterday (Sunday, March 22) it was announced that Emmerdale and Coronation Street has stopped production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV suspension of filming for Coronation Street and Emmerdale

The statement read: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have stopped production (Credit: ITV)

"We've been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government's latest health guidelines, to ensure we've episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we feel now that the time has come to stop filming."

