Coronation Street and Emmerdale confirm on-screen timeline issues after reducing weekly episodes

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have confirmed there will be on-screen timeline issues after ITV cut the number of weekly episodes airing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday (March 18), ITV released a statement letting viewers know that whilst production of their two popular soaps is continuing, they will be reducing the amount of episodes airing each week as of Monday, March 30.

On-screen timelines will be different to real time due to the transmission schedule changes (Credit: ITV Hub)

Emmerdale will now air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street will be cutting from six episodes a week to three, airing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm.

Following the schedule changes, another statement revealed there are going to be on-screen timeline issues.

The channel said: "In the coming weeks, some episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will understandably be out of kilter due to the temporary transmission pattern for both programmes, which takes effect from Monday 30 March.

"Episodes due to broadcast at Easter and those commissioned and filmed to commemorate VE Day, for instance, won't now air on the dates we'd anticipated.

The statement also reminds fans that communal scenes were filmed before the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

"We'd hope the audience will understand the reasons for this and continue to enjoy the shows."

The statement also revealed they will continue to air scenes showing characters drinking in pubs and communal areas and asked viewers to remember filming took place before the pandemic, requesting that they follow the most recent government advice.

Characters will continue to go to The Rovers and Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

"Additionally, as both Coronation Street and Emmerdale film many weeks before they air on ITV, episodes will continue to feature scenes set in The Rovers and Woolpack and other communal areas.

"Although the government's latest guidelines indicate that people should avoid such public spaces, we'd ask viewers to make allowances for the fact that filming took place before the coronavirus pandemic and to make sure they follow the most recent government health advice."

