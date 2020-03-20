Emmerdale's Harvey Rogerson being homeschooled during isolation

Emmerdale actor Harvey Rogerson is being homeschooled whilst he's in self-isolation.

The nine-year-old, who plays Leo Goskirk in Emmerdale, is currently isolating during the coronavirus pandemic and his mum revealed that she's homeschooling him to try and keep a learning routine.

On Harvey's Twitter account, pictures were posted of Harvey learning on his tablet.

Harvey plays Leo in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Alongside the picture, the tweet read: "Hi everyone, hope you're all ok and staying safe. Mum is trying to keep some sort of learning routine, we can't recommend @specialiapps enough. They are amazing resources for children with extra needs.

"H loves them he stays engaged and loves the clap he gets at the end when he gets it right."

One fan wrote: "Hello Harvey and family."

A second tweeted: "Stay safe Harvey wee man."

Earlier this week, it was revealed Harvey, who has Down's syndrome, is in self-isolation.

In a tweet on his Twitter page, it read: "After medical advice, we've taken the decision today to protect our little H and to self-isolate.

Mum is trying to keep some sort of learning routine.

"We are all well with no symptoms but H is more vulnerable due to his suppressed immunity. Stocked up sensibly and am going to try to make the most of the quality time together... stay safe everyone."

The young star has no symptoms of coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

After it was revealed on Wednesday (March 19) that schools in the UK would be shutting for the foreseeable future from today (Friday, March 20), some soap stars revealed they would be homeschooling their kids.

Former Emmerdale star Louisa Clein, who played Maya Stepney, has her three children at home.

Soap actress Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor in Coronation Street, also made the decision to homeschool her children 10-year-old Freya and four-year-old Yves after Freya came down with a cough.

At the time of writing, in the UK there are 3269 cases of coronavirus and 145 deaths.

