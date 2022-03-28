Katie Price and Carl Woods relationship timeline: Rumoured split, proposal and court appearances

Katie Price has reportedly called time on her romance with Carl Woods after nearly two years together.

The former glamour model had previously announced their decision to tie the knot later this year, before things seemingly fell apart.

So, from court appearances to baby speculation, here’s everything you need to know about Katie and Carl’s romance – and the reason behind their split.

Katie Price and Carl Woods have reportedly called time on their relationship (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price and Carl Woods relationship timeline

When did the couple meet?

Mother-of-five Katie first laid eyes on car dealer Carl back in June 2020.

According to reports, the couple met through mutual friends before dating for nearly two years.

The pair made it Instagram official just a few weeks after they had officially got together.

Confirming their romance, Katie shared: “Found my perfect prince finally.”

At the time, a source also claimed: “Katie wasn’t looking for love or a serious relationship but just weeks after meeting Carl, she fell head over heels for him.

Found my perfect prince finally

“She’s surprised how fast they clicked. He’s her ideal man, really: he’s got a job and his own money, he’s fit, they have a laugh – and she really fancies him.”

In addition, they added: “He’s told her he’s not interested in being famous or another “Mr Pricey” – he just wants to be with her.”

Before meeting the mum-of-five, Carl briefly appeared on Love Island in 2016 and ITV2’s Killer Camp in 2018.

Despite appearing happier than ever, it didn’t take long for trolls to attack Katie’s new relationship.

The reality star, who has previously been married four times, came under fire for quickly jumping into the relationship.

Following the backlash, she hit back: “We’re not going to have anyone try and ruin us, make up stories, this and that, it’s not gonna happen. I love this man, he is my today, my future, my everything.”

Carl previously appeared on Love Island (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When Carl Woods pop the question?

Carl popped the question to Katie in April 2021, just 10 months after the pair first got together.

Marking Katie’s seventh engagement, the car dealer reportedly spent £50,000 on her stunning diamond ring.

The newly engaged couple later appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss their whirlwind romance.

Katie said: “I know so many people out there are like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve heard this before.’

“Yeah, because I’ve rushed into things so much, made wrong choices but my head wasn’t right. My head is so right now, I’m a different person.”

Furthermore, Carl insisted Katie had “changed” for the better.

He added: “From when I first met her to now, I can see a massive change in her. When I first met her I felt like she was quite fragile still.”

After previous speculation of a Vegas wedding, the pair were finally expected to tie the knot this year.

Katie announced the news during an interview on ITV’s Lorraine, saying: “We’ll be getting married this year, IVF, happy. I can’t wait to have more kids.

“I’ve been with Carl nearly two years now and unfortunately for Carl, I broke my feet a month into our relationship.”

Speaking about starting a family with Carl, she added: “We’re doing the IVF route. Although I feel young, my body is not.

“Each cycle you have, you lose eggs each time. I didn’t know that.

“Obviously I’m 44 this year and I haven’t got as many eggs as I wanted so we’re having to do IVF and we are doing it.”

‘I’ve definitely found the one’

It followed after Katie and Carl were spotted at a fertility clinic in January this year.

Katie previously said: “This is the year for me, babies, marriage. I want it all. I’ve definitely found the one.

“We will get married and it will be in England.

“It always will be in England because the family are there, my mum’s terminally ill so she can’t travel, so I’d never get married unless my mum was there as well.”

The star has five children – Harvey, 19, son Junior, 16, daughter Princess, 14, son Jett, eight, and daughter Bunny, seven.

Katie and Carl pictured outside court earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened during Carl Woods’ court appearance?

Last week, the pair attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court following an incident in Little Canfield involving Katie in August 2021.

Carl was in court to answer charges of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

He was charged under section 4 of the Public Order Act with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour last month.

Prosecutor Leigh Hart told the court: “On the evening of the 22 August 2021 the defendant got into an argument with his partner at his home address.

“This resulted in his partner leaving his property to go to another property. The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours.”

However, the ex-reality star pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Shortly after appearing in court, Carl broke his silence with a cryptic social media post about “loyalty”.

He shared the post alongside a shot of himself and his dog Sid.

After spending the day with Katie, he wrote: “This is what loyalty looks like.”

Carl has since deleted photos of himself and Katie from his social media profile.

Katie has been spotted without her engagement ring (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Has Katie Price called time on her relationship to Carl Woods?

According to The Sun, several sources close to Katie and Carl have said they’ve called time on their relationship.

An insider reportedly said: “Katie and Carl have decided to split up.

“It’s been a difficult couple of months and their ongoing court cases have just added even more stress to the situation.

“It really seems to be over for now and they are both very sad about it. But of course no one would be surprised if they got back together.”

Meanwhile, Katie has since been spotted without her engagement ring on Instagram.

But is it over for good? We guess only time will tell…

