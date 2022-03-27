Katie Price’s sister Sophie Price reveals she’s engaged hours after Katie ‘splits from fiancé Carl Woods’

Katie Price may have reportedly split from her fiancé – but it appears her sister Sophie is now engaged.

Sophie shared her happy news on Instagram earlier this morning (Sunday March 27).

The 32-year-old told followers she said ‘yes’ as she showed off a dazzling emerald ring on her engagement finger.

The post came just hours after a tabloid report claiming Katie‘s engagement to Carl Woods is off and the couple have broken up.

Sophie Price is engaged to partner Harry Brooks (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Katie Price: Sister Sophie engagement latest

Sophie, 32, was congratulated by fans and social media followers as she revealed her engagement to partner Harry Brooks.

The couple share 10-month-old son Albert together.

Read more: Katie Price and Carl Woods ‘break up and call off engagement’

Going by Sophie’s Insta post, Harry popped the question yesterday evening.

Well I didn’t expect that.

She captioned the image: “Well I didn’t expect that round the fire pit last night… I said YES! #imengaged #yes #summerwedding.”

ED! has approached a representative for Sophie for comment.

Sophie appeared alongside her sister Katie on GMB in September 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price reacts to sister Sophie getting engaged

Katie was among those to offer their love and congratulations to Sophie online.

The former glamour model expressed her delight in the comments section with a string of eleven hearts emojis.

Michelle Heaton also sent her best by writing: “What yes girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Price (@sophie_pricey)

Katie Price’s ex comments

Furthermore, Katie’s ex Kris Boyson also added his own words to the post.

However, they weren’t as sentimental as those from other well wishers.

“You’re stuck with that ballbag @harrybrooks88 for the rest of your life now? You’re mental girl!” comments from his account read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Price (@sophie_pricey)

‘Love your ring’

Elsewhere, many fans made mention of how much they admired Sophie’s ring.

“Aww congratulations, love your ring,” said one.

Read more: Katie Price seen without her engagement ring after Carl Woods ‘deletes snaps’

“Wow what a stunning ring! Congratulations to you both,” contributed another.

And a third added: “That ring is so good.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.