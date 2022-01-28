Katie Price and Carl Woods have been spotted at a fertility clinic after announcing their baby plans.

The couple have made no secret that they are hoping to have a baby this year.

Now, Katie and Carl were seen at The Fertility & Gynaecology Academy on Wimpole Street in London in images obtained by the Daily Star.

Carl and Katie spotted at a fertility clinic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and Carl Woods at fertility clinic

The publication reports that the couple were all smiles and walked hand-in-hand towards the facility.

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

It comes shortly after Katie revealed their hope to have a baby this year.

The couple have discussed having a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Katie said about babies and marriage?

She said on Good Morning Britain: “This is the year for me, babies, marriage. I want it all. I’ve definitely found the one.

“We will get married and it will be in England.

“It always will be in England because the family are there, my mum’s terminally ill so she can’t travel, so I’d never get married unless my mum was there as well.”

Earlier this month, Katie left fans thinking she was pregnant after she shared a baby scan photo on Instagram.

Katie said marriage and babies are on the cards for the couple this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It was actually a throwback post showing her son Harvey‘s baby scan from 2001.

But at first glance, fans thought it was a pregnancy announcement.

One person said: “I thought this was an announcement then.”

Another wrote: “Dear God! I thought we were going round six at first glance.”

A third added: “Got excited thinking you were pregnant then.”

Katie has five children – Harvey, 19, son Junior, 16, daughter Princess, 14, son Jett, eight, and daughter Bunny, seven.

She has Harvey from her relationship with Dwight Yorke.

She shares Junior and Princess with her first husband Peter Andre and Jett and Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler.

