Carl Woods ‘tried to force his way into house after row with Katie Price’ court hears

Katie Price accompanied fiancé Carl Woods to court today (March 23) after touching down from their luxury trip to Thailand.

Carl’s court appearance had been postponed due to his holiday.

However, today he arrived at Colchester Magistrates’ Court after an incident in Little Canfield back in August.

Carl Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges (Credit: Splash News)

What were Katie Price and Carl Woods in court for?

Carl was in court to answer charges of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

He was charged under section 4 of the Public Order Act with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour last month.

Katie watched on as Carl pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As a result, it will now go to trial.

If found guilty he could face a maximum of six months in prison.

The pair arrived at court hand in hand. Carl wore black sunglasses, while Katie’s face was pretty much covered with a shaded visor.

Katie Price accompanied fiancé Carl Woods to court (Credit: Splash News)

What is Carl said to have done?

Prosecutor Leigh Hart told the court: “On the evening of the 22 August 2021 the defendant got into an argument with his partner at his home address.

“This resulted in his partner leaving his property to go to another property.

“The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours.”

However, defending Carl, his solicitor Mark Davies told the court that the incident was “nothing more than a squabble”.

He was today granted unconditional bail.

Carl will next appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court for his trial on June 16.

What’s happening with Katie’s court case?

Of course, Katie is also facing a prison term after she was charged with harassment after allegedly sending a message to ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée Michelle Penticost.

It is said to have happened when Katie was under a restraining order and banned from contacting Michelle.

The text message is said to have been sent a month after Katie was spared jail on drink-driving charges.

As a result, if found guilty, she could have 16 weeks added to her maximum jail time of five years.

