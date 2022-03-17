Katie Price news: Star ‘could face five years in jail’ after being charged with harassment

The latest Katie Price news has seen the former glamour model has been charged with harassing her ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée.

According to MailOnline, 43-year-old Katie will appear in court when she returns from holiday in Thailand.

She will reportedly appear before magistrates in Crawley, West Sussex in April for breaching a restraining order against Michelle Penticost.

Kieran Hayler, currently engaged to Michelle Penticost, divorced Katie Price in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price latest news: A second breach of restraining order?

It was reported earlier this year that mum-of-five Katie was arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Katie received a five-year restraining order in 2019. It bans her from contacting Michelle ‘directly or indirectly’. That came after the reality star swore at her ex’s fiancée in a school playground.

Katie was released by police following the alleged incident on January 21, which reportedly involved her texting abuse at Michelle.

However, MailOnline claims Katie has now breached the order a second time. She reportedly sent an anonymous letter attacking Michelle to a relative before jetting out on her break with Carl Woods.

‘Katie is playing a dangerous game’

A source reportedly told MailOnline: “Katie is playing a dangerous game and her actions have led her into deep trouble.”

They added Kieran and Michelle were “deeply concerned” by the letter, with claims they believe Katie “is ignoring the rules of the restraining order”.

They are concerned by her unpredictable behaviour.

The source added about the anonymous letter, reportedly sent from Heathrow: “They know it’s her and are concerned by her unpredictable behaviour.”

ED! has approached a representative for Katie Price for comment.

‘Sentence risk’

Breaking the terms of the restraining order is an offence which carries a maximum custody sentence of five years.

Katie – who shares eight-year-old son Jett and daughter Bunny, seven, with Kieran – may also risk a further sentence for an arrest while on licence following her drink-drive offences.

She avoided jail in December 2021, receiving a a 16-week prison sentence suspended for a year. Katie also received a ban from driving for two years . She admitted drink-driving while disqualified.

Katie also tested positive for cocaine after crashing her BMW near her West Sussex home.

