Katie Price’s engagement ring from Carl Woods ‘taken during alleged assault’

Katie Price reportedly had her diamond engagement ring from Carl Woods taken during her alleged assault.

The former glamour model, 43, was previously gifted the £50,0000 ring from her partner.

However, Katie no longer has it following the incident on Monday (August 23).

Katie Price’s engagement ring from Carl Woods ‘taken’

According to The Sun, the seven-carat diamond ring was taken.

A source told the publication: “Katie no longer has her ring. It cost thousands but went during the incident.”

Carl previously proposed to Katie on holiday in Turkey after months of dating.

Speaking about her ring, Katie once said: “I just love my ring… it’s gorgeous.

“Just in love with @carljwoods and more this gorgeous ring.”

Where is Katie following her alleged assault?

Meanwhile, Katie is apparently staying with friends following her alleged assault.

The star fled her home during the incident, which saw police called at 1.30 am on Monday.

She sustained several injuries in the alleged attack.

A source told The Sun: “Katie is so upset and far too emotional to go back to the home she was attacked in.

“She’s staying with friends and resting up to recover from her injuries.”

Following the incident, the mum-of-five opened up about the ordeal with the publication.

She explained: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. I can’t say any more.”

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive control.

He has since been released on bail until next month.

