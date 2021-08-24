In latest news about Katie Price, the star has broken her silence after allegedly being punched in an ‘unprovoked’ assault.
The 42-year-old former glamour model was involved in the incident in the early hours of Monday (August 23).
A man has since been released on police bail.
Katie Price assault: What’s the latest?
A 32-year-old man was held on suspicion of assaulting the mum-of-five.
However, he has since been released.
An Essex Police spokesperson confirmed: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”
It followed shortly after Katie opened up on the incident.
In her first interview, the mum-of-five revealed how she fled to son Harvey’s home following the “unprovoked” attack.
She told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.
“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”
Katie added: “I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet.”
Following the incident, Katie also released photos of herself showing signs of injury.
I ran away after being punched
The model has a bruised face and a suspected fractured jaw.
Meanwhile, there’s also small cuts on her lips.
ED! has contacted Katie’s representative for further comment.
Katie ‘rushed to hospital’ after alleged assault
News of Katie’s alleged assault broke yesterday (August 23).
Essex Police confirmed that a woman had been taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury.
They also revealed an arrest had been made.
Meanwhile, Katie recently returned from the Caribbean with fiancé Carl Woods.
