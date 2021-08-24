Katie Price assault
News

Katie Price ‘punched in unprovoked attack’ as man is released on bail after assault arrest

The mum-of-five was taken to hospital after the alleged attack

By Rebecca Calderwood

In latest news about Katie Price, the star has broken her silence after allegedly being punched in an ‘unprovoked’ assault.

The 42-year-old former glamour model was involved in the incident in the early hours of Monday (August 23).

A man has since been released on police bail.

Katie Price latest
Katie Price has opened up on her alleged assault (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price assault: What’s the latest?

A 32-year-old man was held on suspicion of assaulting the mum-of-five.

However, he has since been released.

An Essex Police spokesperson confirmed: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”

Read more: Katie Price ‘rushed to hospital with split eye’ after alleged assault

It followed shortly after Katie opened up on the incident.

In her first interview, the mum-of-five revealed how she fled to son Harvey’s home following the “unprovoked” attack.

She told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.

Katie Price surgery
A man has been released on bail until 20 September (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

Katie added: “I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet.”

Following the incident, Katie also released photos of herself showing signs of injury.

I ran away after being punched

The model has a bruised face and a suspected fractured jaw.

Meanwhile, there’s also small cuts on her lips.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representative for further comment.

Katie Price latest news Harvey Price
Katie claims she ran to son Harvey’s home (Credit: BBC)

Katie ‘rushed to hospital’ after alleged assault

News of Katie’s alleged assault broke yesterday (August 23).

Essex Police confirmed that a woman had been taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury.

Read more: Katie Price fans defend Harvey as he calls Carl Woods c-word in holiday video

They also revealed an arrest had been made.

Meanwhile, Katie recently returned from the Caribbean with fiancé Carl Woods.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics