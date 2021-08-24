In latest news about Katie Price, the star has broken her silence after allegedly being punched in an ‘unprovoked’ assault.

The 42-year-old former glamour model was involved in the incident in the early hours of Monday (August 23).

A man has since been released on police bail.

Katie Price has opened up on her alleged assault (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price assault: What’s the latest?

A 32-year-old man was held on suspicion of assaulting the mum-of-five.

However, he has since been released.

An Essex Police spokesperson confirmed: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”

Read more: Katie Price ‘rushed to hospital with split eye’ after alleged assault

It followed shortly after Katie opened up on the incident.

In her first interview, the mum-of-five revealed how she fled to son Harvey’s home following the “unprovoked” attack.

She told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.

A man has been released on bail until 20 September (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

Katie added: “I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet.”

Following the incident, Katie also released photos of herself showing signs of injury.

I ran away after being punched

The model has a bruised face and a suspected fractured jaw.

Meanwhile, there’s also small cuts on her lips.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representative for further comment.

Katie claims she ran to son Harvey’s home (Credit: BBC)

Katie ‘rushed to hospital’ after alleged assault

News of Katie’s alleged assault broke yesterday (August 23).

Essex Police confirmed that a woman had been taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury.

Read more: Katie Price fans defend Harvey as he calls Carl Woods c-word in holiday video

They also revealed an arrest had been made.

Meanwhile, Katie recently returned from the Caribbean with fiancé Carl Woods.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.