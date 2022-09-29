Strictly: Kym Marsh’s husband, children, grandchildren and potential Corrie return revealed

Strictly star Kym Marsh is partnered with the gorgeous Graziano Di Prima on this year’s show – but the pair certainly have room for improvement after their “disappointing” scores in week one.

Nonetheless, former Coronation Street star Kym is fancied to be among the most likely to impress by the bookies.

But only time will tell how she’ll fare against the rest of the Strictly 2022 contestants.

Kym has a loyal army of supporters in her corner – with a huge, supportive family and lots of work colleagues, past and present, backing her to win.

So what do the public want to know about Kym?

Read on to find out the answers to the most searched-for questions posed about the star.

Bookies reckon Kym Marsh could go far in Strictly 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

Kym Marsh on signing up for Strictly Come Dancing

TV presenter Kym hinted her appearance on the BBC One dance series was a while in the making.

She said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have!”

However, her first dance on the show perhaps didn’t go as well as Kym had hoped.

She opened the show with a jive but Craig Revel-Horwood wasn’t a fan – he gave her a score of four out of 10.

Responding on Morning Live, Kym said: “I mean, obviously it’s disappointing, isn’t it, because we did work very hard.

“But you’ve got to take it on the chin and accept the comment and just kind of move forward with it, so we have taken onboard what he said.”

Graziano heaped praise on his partner, though.

He said: “Obviously we’re gonna take it onboard and work harder, but listen, she’s a diamond.

“I know what she can do, she’s been working so hard and you know we’re gonna do our best again. I think she was brilliant, I think she was genuinely brilliant.”

Kym played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street (Credit: YouTube)

Will Kym Marsh return to Coronation Street?

Kym moved on from playing Michelle Connor in Weatherfield after 13 years in the role in 2019.

Addressing her intention to quit earlier in that year, she said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to explore some other roles.”

She later told ED! in January 2021 she has every hope of returning to the soap at some point.

“I really do miss everyone, I really miss the Street,” Kym said.

“When I left I always said I’d come back one day and I will.”

I always said I’d come back one day and I will.

Additionally, Kym said: “I have no doubt probably one day that I’ll go back there and dip my toe back, but right now I’m far too busy at the moment.”

Furthermore, in May this year, Kym reiterated those intentions – although she does have other commitments, too.

Speaking ahead of Strictly reveal, Kym told reporters: “I’m in Waterloo Road now – I’ve just started filming for that.

“But you know I’ve got a real soft spot for Corrie, and one day I have no doubt I’ll set my feet on the cobbles again.”

Kym Marsh intends to return to the ITV soap (Credit: YouTube)

How old is Kym Marsh, what is her age?

Kym was born in Whiston, Merseyside, in June 1976.

This makes her 46 years old.

Is Kym Marsh married? Who is her husband?

Her current beau is Dave Ratcliff, an army major. He was 33 when they married.

They wed at Sandhurst Military Academy, in October 2021. Her father Dave – who has cancer – was able to walk Kym down the aisle and deliver a speech.

Additionally, Kym’s Corrie co-star Antony Cotton acted as master of ceremonies for the do.

And other celebrity guests included Carol Vorderman, Gethin Jones, Jane Danson and Janette Manrara.

With husband Scott Ratcliff, who she married in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Has Kym Marsh been married before?

She has. Major Dave is Kym’s third husband.

Ex EastEnders actor Jack Ryder became Kym’s first husband in August 2002. Their split was confirmed in March 2008 and their divorce was finalised by August 2009.

Kym married Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas in September 2012. They dated for a few years beforehand. However, Kym and Jamie split in 2013 and divorced the next year.

Kym Marsh and Jamie Lomas married in 2012 but divorced in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Kym Marsh have children and grandchildren?

Kym shares her first son David, who was born in 1995, and daughter Emilie, born in 1997, with Dave Cunliffe.

Kym and Jamie’s son Archie was born 18 weeks early and passed away in 2009 moments after birth. A daughter, Polly, arrived in March 2011.

The star is also stepmum to Scott’s daughter, Renee, six.

Emilie had son Teddy in May 2019, making Kym a nan for the first time.

Kym became a grandmother of two in August when David and his fiancée Courtney welcomed son Clayton to the world.

The actress is also a step-grandmother to her daughter Emilie’s step-daughter Polly.

Speaking to Tess Daly on show one, Kym said: “I am doing it for the grannies, definitely.”

Can Kym Marsh sing?

She can!

Kym, along with Noel Sullivan, Danny Foster, Myleene Klass and Suzanne Shaw, were put together to form the group Hear’Say in 2001 as part of ITV talent series Popstars.

They were selected via auditions. And the last stage saw ten contestants whittled down to the winners. The other five performers who didn’t make the final cut also bunched together, and formed Liberty X.

Hear’Say bagged two number one singles in March and June 2001. But within months, in January 2002, Kym left the group.

Kym Marsh stormed to fame as part of Hear’Say (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She claimed to the London Evening Standard at the time: “There were so many rows I had counselling. Yes, Myleene and I did fight.

“The arguments started even before we released a single and carried on while we were in the band.”

Additionally, Kym went on: “I had fights with [Noel] too. People think he’s a softie but he would side with Myleene and they’d go off having secret meetings.”

Kym’s 2003 solo single Cry reached number two in the charts, with her second single Come on Over making it to number 10. Her debut solo album Standing Tall peaked at number nine.

She also presents Morning Live (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Why did Kym Marsh take a break from Morning Live?

Host Kym told fans in October 2021 she needed to step away for a while after suffering a number of personal challenges.

She said: “I’ve suffered with anxiety attacks in the past and they’ve come back with a vengeance.

“Life’s been pretty difficult for me. I need to make a choice here about what I’m going to do.

“I decided to step back from Morning Live to focus on my nearest and dearest.”

Kym went on: “You might have noticed I’ve not been around much since the end of July – well there’s been some very good reasons for that.

“I think it’s fair to say the last few months have been ridiculously busy with one thing or another for me and my family.”

Just a few months earlier her dad Dave was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer.

Kym was welcomed back to Morning Live a few weeks later.

Kym Marsh has filmed for the new series of Waterloo Road (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Was Kym Marsh in The Syndicate?

Appearing in the Kay Mellor lottery drama series has been one of Kym’s most notable post-Corrie roles.

She played Donna Sanderson in series 4, the mother of lead character Keeley Sanderson played by Katherine Rose Morley.

