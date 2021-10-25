Kym Marsh has opened up on the personal details behind her wedding day to husband Scott Ratcliff.

The former Coronation Street star, 45, tied the knot to her army major fiancé, 33, on October 16.

Now, Kym has revealed the touching sentiments she incorporated into the special day, held at Royal Memorial Chapel in Sandhurst.

Kym Marsh has shared new details about her wedding day to husband Scott Ratcliff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kym Marsh shares wedding details

Following the romantic wedding ceremony, Kym and Scott joined guests for a champagne reception.

During the reception, their 152 guests dined on prawn cocktail, chicken supreme and sticky toffee pudding, before the speeches began.

Kym’s terminally-ill dad Dave, who also walked the actress down the aisle, gave his own speech.

Read more: Kym Marsh marries soldier boyfriend Scott Ratcliff with Corrie co-star as Master of Ceremonies

The 72-year-old received an incurable diagnosis of prostate cancer this year, after delaying visiting the GP due to the pandemic.

Speaking about her dad, Kym told OK!: “Dad received a standing ovation before he even started, because of the courage and strength it took him to do the job he did that day. There was so much respect for him in the room.

“There were tears when he walked me down the aisle and when I gave him a kiss when he sat down – there were lots of tears surrounding my dad that day.”

Kym’s dad gave a touching speech (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scott also praised Dave’s “hilarious and emotional” speech.

Meanwhile, Kym incorporated her late son Archie into the day.

The former Corrie star and ex-husband Jamie Lomas lost their son in 2009, when he was born 18 weeks premature.

I really wanted to wear it as it represents Archie

On her wedding day, Kym wore a cherub necklace as it represented Archie.

“David, Emilie and Polly bought it for me as a Mother’s Day present to symbolise Archie,” she explained, adding: “I never take it off and I really wanted to wear it as it represents Archie.”

The Hear’Say singer also decorated the venue with yellow roses – another symbol for son Archie.

Kym incorporated a number of sentimental touches (Credit: BBC)

Who attended the wedding ceremony?

A number of famous faces rocked up to Kym and Scott’s nuptials.

These included her Coronation Street co-stars Alison King, Antony Cotton and Jane Danson.

Meanwhile, Gethin Jones, Janette Manrara and Carol Vorderman also attended.

Read more: Kym Marsh steps back from Morning Live amid anxiety battle and father’s cancer diagnosis

Kym previously explained that she wanted to get married this year, so her terminally-ill dad could walk her down the aisle.

“It’s given Dad a little focus and something to look forward to,” Kym told OK!.

“He’s going to be there to walk me down the aisle and he’s determined that’s going to be the case.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.