Kym Marsh marries soldier boyfriend Scott Ratcliff with Corrie co-star as Master of Ceremonies

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has married her soldier boyfriend Scott Ratcliff in a secret wedding ceremony.

The Michelle Connor actress tied the knot with the army major at Sandhurst Military Academy.

And, earlier today (October 17), Countdown star Carol Vorderman shared intimate details of the “beautiful” ceremony.

Final rehearsal done at @RMASandhurst. Honoured to be Master of Ceremonies here tomorrow for @msm4rsh and Scott. Maj and Mrs Ratcliff incoming… pic.twitter.com/lh9wwoTcow — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) October 15, 2021

Antony Cotton shares news of Kym Marsh wedding

Kym’s co-star Antony Cotton revealed the news on Twitter.

Relishing in his role as Master of Ceremonies, the Sean Tully star tweeted: “Final rehearsal done at @RMASandhurst.

“Honoured to be Master of Ceremonies here tomorrow for @msm4rsh and Scott. Maj and Mrs Ratcliff incoming…”

Celeb pals also shared their excitement about attending the event, including former Morning Live co-star Janette Manrara.

Soooo my big bud @alexinaholt and I went to our Kym’s @msm4rsh wedding yesterday at Sandhurst. It was BEAUTIFUL. Major Scott and the new Mrs Ratcliff were entrancing and so in love. A properly gorgeous life-enhancing day ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FbbTIjL2Dd — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) October 17, 2021

Carol Vorderman reflects on ‘beautiful’ day

The one-time Countdown star was also on hand to witness the nuptials.

Posting on Twitter, she showed off a selection of hats she was debating for the big day, before sending her best wishes to the happy couple.

Sharing intimate details of the ceremony, Carol said: Soooo my big bud @alexinaholt and I went to our Kym’s @msm4rsh wedding yesterday at Sandhurst.

“It was BEAUTIFUL.”

Carol continued: “Major Scott and the new Mrs Ratcliff were entrancing and so in love.

“A properly gorgeous life-enhancing day.”

Janette Manrara attends Kym Marsh's wedding

The Sun’s Bizarre column confirmed the news the pair have tied the knot. It claims they have signed a big money magazine deal to announce the news.

They first announced their engagement in June after three years together.

Kym also revealed at the time how she planned to get married this year so her beloved father David can walk her down the aisle.

Corrie’s Kym Marsh and Scott Ratcliff have secretly wed (Credit: Splash News)

Kym Marsh reveals dad’s excitement over her wedding

David is battling incurable prostate cancer – and Kym has taken a step back from her career in recent months to deal with it.

However she said in July how the wedding had given her dad something happy to focus on.

She told OK!: “My mum and dad absolutely adore Scott.

“This is a bit of good news, because Dad’s not too well, but responding well to his latest treatment.

“They can’t cure him, but their hope is that it slows everything down and we get some good time with him. I think the main thing is taking the pain away.”

Kym has been married twice before.

Her first marriage was to EastEnders star Jack Ryder and her second to Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas.

But she can’t wait for David to give her away to her final handsome husband-to-be.

“It’s given Dad a little focus and something to look forward to,” she added.

“He’s going to be there to walk me down the aisle and he’s determined that’s going to be the case.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

