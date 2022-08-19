Kym Marsh has announced on Instagram that she has become a grandmother for the second time, sharing the exciting news with fans.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star posted a series of photos and videos of her new grandson last night (Thursday, August 18).

Kym Marsh introduced baby Clayton on Instagram

She captioned the post: “Introducing… Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe!!! Our beautiful new grandson was welcomed into the world on 17.08.22 weighing a whopping 10lb 7oz!! I am so very proud of our future daughter-in-law @courtneyleac for being such a warrior and of our son @cunliffe890 for being the most wonderful supportive partner.”

The former Coronation Street star added: “You are already incredible parents and he is a very lucky little boy!! We love you so much.

“And to our darling Clay. You are so so loved already by so many and we are so very lucky to be your YaYa and Pop. What adventures you have before you little one, we can’t wait to watch you grow… just don’t grow up too fast!!!

We love you with all of our hearts.”

Kym’s friends and followers raced into her comments section to congratulate the star on the happy news.

Former S Club 7 singer Jo O’Meara wrote: “Congratulations,” followed by a string of heart emojis.

Actress Sophie Austin, who has two children with Kym’s ex-Corrie co-star Shayne Ward, said: “Huge congratulations.”

Kym has become a grandmother for the second time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kym’s grandson

Charlie Condou, who played Marcus Dent in the ITV soap, wrote: “Ah my darling, congratulations to all of you!! He’s gorgeous.”

And actress Susie Amy added: “Ah!!! What beautiful news.”

It’s an exciting year for Kym who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

She was the second star to be announced earlier this month.

Kym, 46, said that she’s always wanted to take part in the dance contest, but her workload has never been able to accommodate it.

She said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have!

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.

Kym’s signed up for Strictly this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s unreal!”

She also took to Instagram to gush about the exciting news, writing: “Oh my goodness!!! I am so excited to announce I shall be part of the Strictly class of 2022!!!”

