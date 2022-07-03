McDonald & Dodds season 3 episode 3 cast: Who stars in The War of the Rose?

McDonald & Dodds season 3 continues with The War of the Rose this week, and has another fabulous cast – so who stars in series 3 episode 3?

The two hour film sees DCI Lauren McDonald and DS Dodds called to investigate what appears to be a tragic accident.

Social media influencer Rose Boleyn checks into Bath’s exclusive Ford & Flynn clinic for a nose job.

But the routine procedure goes horribly wrong and she dies on the operating table.

McDonald and Dodds must separate the fact from the fiction as they try to discover whether Rose’s life was really as glamorous as it looked…

So who plays Rose in the cast of the McDonald & Dodds episode War of the Rose?

And who else stars in series 3, episode 3?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Actress Rosie Day as Rose Boleyn in the cast of McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV)

Read more: McDonald & Dodds season 3 episode 2 cast: Who guest stars in A Billion Beats on ITV1?

Who plays Rose Boleyn in the cast of McDonald & Dodds The War of the Rose?

Actress Rosie Day stars as Rose Boleyn in the cast of McDonald & Dodds episode The War of the Rose.

Her character is a young social media influencer, who checks in to have a nose job, but dies on the operating table.

Cambridge-born Rosie, 27, has been acting since she was a child.

Her first TV role was in 1999 when she appeared in the series Hope and Glory as Emma.

She went on to star in Black Books, Family Affairs, Trust, Harley Street and Homefront among others.

More recently, she’s portrayed Mary Hawkins in Outlander, Pam Tennison in Prime Suspect 1973, Tina Pemberton in Living the Dream, and Karen Sheppard in Agatha Raisin.

Her first film was playing Angel in Paul Hyett’s feature film The Seasoning House.

She won four Best Actress awards for the role, and has gone on to star in many more films including The Convent, Peripheral, and Butterfly Kisses.

Saira Choudry as Alliyah in the McDonald & Dodds episode The War of the Rose (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1 cast: Who guest stars in Belvedere on ITV1?

Saira Choudhry plays Alliyah

Actress Saira Choudhry recently played Saira Malik in the brilliant BBC drama Life, opposite Adrian Lester and a brilliant ensemble cast.

She’s also portrayed Nancy in Dodger, the recent adaptation of Oliver Twist.

Before that, though, Hollyoaks fans would have known her best for portraying Anita Roy in the C4 soap.

Saira, now 33, joined the cast of the C4 soap in 2008 and left in 2011.

She went on to star in Crime Stories, Doctors, Porridge and Cold Feet.

Her next big memorable role was in No Offence between 2015 and 2018.

She played PC Tegan Thompson in the police comedy.

Saira will be recognisable to Coronation Street fans, too – and not just because of her striking resemblance to former Corrie star Michelle Keegan.

The actress portrayed Weatherfield Gazette journalist Naila Badal in the ITV soap in seven episodes over the course of six years – from 2013 to 2019.

Nitin Ganatra, seen here in a recent episode of Midsomer Murders, guest stars as Dan in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Nitin Ganatra stars as Dan in McDonald & Dodds War of the Rose cast

Actor Nitin Ganatra, 54, guest stars as Dan in the cast of McDonald & Dodds The War of the Rose.

Of course, EastEnders fans will know him best for portraying Masood Ahmed in the BBC soap from 2007 to 2019.

Nitin has been on our TV screens since 1990, when he starred as a ghost in the Alan Rickman film Truly Madly Deeply.

He went on to portray Ali Khan in Extremely Dangerous, Tariq Shah in The Jury, Jimmy in Rescue Me and Sunil in Being April.

From 2003 to 2004, he played Sami Sattar in Holby City.

He’s also appeared in Meet the Magoons, Jane Hall, The Bill, Mumbai Calling, Silent Witness and The Worst Witch.

Nitin starred as Prince Pondicherry in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Recently, Nitin appeared in Midsomer Murders as Ned Skye, and Charles Ambrose in Essex Serpent.

Nicholas Goh stars as Jian Yang (Credit: ITV1)

Nicholas Goh is Jian Yang

Actor Nicholas Goh portrays Jian Yang in the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 3, episode 3 The War of the Rose.

The jobbing actor has recently appeared in The Essex Serpent as Doctor Zhao, Professor Rhineheart in Queens of Mystery, and Jay in the brilliant Unforgotten.

Other roles include Devils, Into the Badlands, and Mars, where he portrayed Commander Chen.

The actor also played Henry Chen in two episodes of EastEnders.

Siobhan Hewlett stars as Penny in the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 3 (Credit: ITV1)

McDonald & Dodds War of the Rose cast: Siobhan Hewlett plays Penny

Irish actress Siobhan Hewlett, 39, portrays Penny in the latest episode of McDonald & Dodds.

The actress is a star of both stage and screen.

She most recently played Rowan in the cast of tense thriller The Holiday on C5.

Siobhan has also had roles in The Syndicate, Sherlock, and Torchwood to name a few.

Film roles have included The Original Wendy Darling in Lost Girls, Kate in Brakes, and Tracey in Redemption.

Actress Sarah Parish guest stars as Mariel Ford in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Sarah Parish stars as Mariel Flynn

Fifty-four-year-old actress Sarah Parish joins the cast as Mariel Flynn in McDonald & Dodds episode The War of the Rose.

It’s a shame she missed her real life husband by one series!

Sarah is married to James Murray, who played Chief Supt John Houseman in series 1 and 2 of McDonald and Dodds (before he was replaced by Claire Skinner’s DCI Mary Ormond).

TV fans will know her well, from a variety of popular roles.

She recently played Lorraine in the cast of Netflix thriller Stay Close.

Bancroft fans will know Sarah Parish from her role as Elizabeth Bancroft in the ITV1 series.

Earlier roles included Dawn Rudge in Peak Practice, Jane Farrell in The Vice, Amanda Thomas in Hearts and Bones, and Annie Naylor in Trust.

She’s probably most famous for playing Natalie Holden in Blackpool, Allie Henshall in Cutting It, and Dr Katie Roden in Mistresses.

Other notable roles include Melissa in The Cock Fields, Jenny Bremner in Monroe, Cath Atwood in Broadchurch, and Anna Rampton in W1A.

Viewers of Industry might well wince with horror at her role in the series, which saw her sexually assault a younger female.

Rhashan Stone as Al Wright in the McDonald & Dodds episode The War of the Rose (Credit: ITV1)

Rhashan Stone portrays Algernon ‘Al’ Ford

Actor and comedian Rhashan Stone, 52, stars as Algernon ‘Al’ Ford in the cast of McDonald & Dodds The War of the Rose.

He recently played Fraser in the cast of Hollington Drive on ITV1.

He’s been on our TV screens for nearly three decades.

Rhashan first appeared in the TV series Desmond’s as Bernie in 1993.

He went on to appear as a jobbing actor in the likes of Goodnight Sweetheart, Holby City and The Detectives.

He starred as Paul Sharpe in The Bill, Tom Gorman in Bodies, Dev in Mutual Friends, and has played various roles in Horrible Histories between 2003 and 2011.

Most recently, he portrayed Major Oliver Sinclair in Strike Back, Mal Milligan in The Smoke, and Obi in Ballot Monkeys.

Viewers may recognise him from his recent role as Nathan in Finding Alice.

Nathan is a coroner who becomes a tower of strength for bereaved widow Alice (played by Keeley Hawes) – and perhaps eventually more?

Rhashan is also known for playing Benjamin in Baptiste, Jez Bloxby in Agatha Raisin, and DI Laurence Breeze in Keeping Faith.

He’s also a singer and musician in a wide range of styles, including jazz, soul and gospel.

He is a classically trained singer, musician and composer, and also works occasionally as a playwright.

Emily Joyce guest stars in McDonald & Dodds The War of the Roses (Credit: Splash)

Emily Joyce portrays Diane

Actress Emily Joyce stars as Diane in the cast of McDonald & Dodds episode The War of the Rose.

Emily, 53, is perhaps best known for playing the role of Janet Dawkins in the BBC comedy series My Hero.

She played the character of Janet Dawkins, opposite superhero Thermoman, originally played by Ardal O’Hanlon and followed by James Dreyfus.

Emily played the role between 2000 and 2006.

She’s also known for playing Sarah in Mutual Friends, Emma Rice in The Glass, and Laura in Grafters.

More recently, she’s popped up in Call the Midwife, Father Brown, Casualty and Vera.

The pooch steals the show in McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 3 The War of the Rose (Credit: ITV1)

Who else stars in the cast of McDonald & Dodds The War of the Rose?

Of course, Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins portray DCI Lauren McDonald and DS Dodds.

Claire Skinner plays DSI Mary Ormond, while Sanditon actress Lily Sacofsky stars as DC Milena Paciorkowski.

Former EastEnders star Charlie Chambers returns as DC Samuel Goldie, and Vera’s Danyal Ismail plays DC Martin Malik.

Deceit star Jack Riddiford plays DC Darren Craig.

Andrew Greenough, who played Dr Charles Savage in Hollyoaks, is Pete.

Doctors’ Mark Meadows stars as James Lockhart.

Taboo actor Richard Dixon stars as Judge Evan Mannington, while newcomer Bex Hainsworth stars as Keira Roberts.

Leah Balmforth is Boleyn beauty 1, while Flora London is Boleyn beauty 2, and Romani Wright is Boleyn beauty 3.

McDonald & Dodds episode 3 of series 3 – called The War of the Rose – airs on Sunday July 03 2022 at 8pm on 2022.

Are you enjoying McDonald & Dodds series 3 so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.