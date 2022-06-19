McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1 cast: Who guest stars in Belvedere on ITV1?

McDonald & Dodds is known for its revolving door of famous faces, and series 3 is no exception – so who is in the cast of episode 1?

Of course, Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia return as the titular mismatched detectives DS Dodds and DCI Lauren McDonald.

Previous guest stars have included Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit, Rob Brydon, Robert Lindsay, John Thomson, Sarah Parish and Joanna Scanlan.

And series 3 has another glittering cast.

Here’s everything you need to know about McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1 cast.

Catherine Tyldesley as Kate Porter in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Catherine Tyldesley stars as Kate in McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1 cast

Catherine Tyldesley, 38, stars as Kate Porter in episode 1 of McDonald & Dodds series 3.

The feature-length film, called Belvedere, follows the investigation after a young woman dies in a busy park in broad daylight.

As McDonald & Dodds attempt to untangle the mysterious circumstances of her death, they are puzzled as the victim appears to be smiling.

Evidence leads to Professor George Gillan, a linguistic anthropologist who lives in a rambling mansion with his eccentric mother, whose 100th birthday is days away.

Dodds is sure that the house has something to do with the murder, but in uncovering its history, Dodds also unearths secrets in his own past.

Of course, Coronation Street fans will know Catherine Tyldesley best as Eva Price in the ITV soap.

She played the role from 2011 to 2018.

Previously, Catherine had also played Abi Peterson in Emmerdale in 2010.

Since leaving Corrie, Catherine has portrayed Sara in 15 Days, Karen in Scarborough, and Kate Tuckman in the ill-fated Viewpoint.

She also played herself in the Amanda Holden comedy The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle.

Alan Davies as George Gillian in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Alan Davies stars as George in McDonald & Dodds

Actor Alan Davies, 56, portrays George Gillian in the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1 called Belvedere.

It’s his first TV acting role for a few years, but he’s well known to viewers.

As well as regular appearances on the panel of QI, comedian and actor Alan is a team captain on the fun quiz Guessable.

As an actor, Alan is known for his role of Jonathan Creek, a part he played from 1997 to 2016.

He’s also portrayed Simon Treat in One For the Road, Russell Boyd in A Many Splintered Thing, and Robert Gossage in Bob & Rose.

In 2010, Alan starred as Roland White in Whites.

Most recently, he’s played Dan Proctor in Flack, Porter in The Midnight Gang TV movie, Jonny Cork in The Frankie Drake Mysteries, and Donald Roberts in The Bromley Boys.

From 2016 to 2018, he starred in the Jo Brand sitcom Damned, set in the social services department of a local authority.

Holly Aird guest stars in McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1 (Credit: ITV1)

Holly Aird portrays Paula Monksford in McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1

Actress Holly Aird, 53, stars as Paula Monksford in the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 3.

She is perhaps best known for playing forensic pathologist Frankie Wharton in the BBC1 drama series Waking the Dead.

Holly played the role in the popular TV series opposite Trevor Eve from 2000 t0 2005.

We’ve got to admit, we still miss the series and would love to see it come back!

Holly previously starred in Soldier Soldier as Sgt Nancy Thorpe, and Carla in Dressing for Breakfast.

She also portrayed Jo in the 1997 film Fever Pitch alongside Colin Firth.

More recently, Holly has played Jeanette in the drama Four Lives, Laura Merriman in Casualty, and Francoise in A Discovery of Witches.

She’s also portrayed Alice Dunn in Grantchester, and Elise in Unforgotten.

Welsh actress Siân Phillips stars in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Dame Siân Phillips plays Agnes Gillian

Agnes Gillian is played by Dame Siân Phillips in the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1.

The veteran Welsh actress, 89, had been on our TV screens ever since 1958!

Her first ever TV role was as Alice Blackwell in the series Television Playwright.

Since then, she has made a name for herself in film, theatre and TV.

Her most notable film roles include Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam in Dune, Livia in I, Claudius, and Cassiopeia in Clash of the Titans.

TV viewers will know her as Miss Matilda Crawley in Vanity Fair, Mrs. Driver in The Borrowers, and Older Lady Emily in Aristocrats.

Recently, she played Judge Owens in Keeping Faith, and Beattie Elleston in Silent Witness.

She’s been cast in the upcoming second series of Good Omens.

Claire Skinner joins the cast of McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Claire Skinner joins the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 3 as Chief Superintendent Ormond

Although she’s not a guest star, the latest series sees Outnumbered actress Claire Skinner join the cast as Chief Superintendent Mary Ormond.

Speaking about her role in the new series, Claire Skinner, said: “I’m a huge fan of McDonald & Dodds so I’m delighted to be joining the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond.

“Ormond is a quietly intimidating character so she’ll be keeping McDonald & Dodds on their toes throughout this new series.”

The arrival of new boss causes a number of complications for both McDonald and Dodds.

TV viewers will know Claire Skinner, 56, best for playing Sue Brockman in the BBC series Outnumbered.

You’ll also recognise her from a multitude of popular TV series including The Pale Horse, Next of Kin, Power Monkeys and Critical.

Claire has also appeared in well regarded films Life is Sweet, Sleepy Hollow and Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Former EastEnders star Charlie Chambers – aka Ben Mitchell – stars in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Former EastEnders star Charlie Chambers – aka Ben Mitchell – plays DC Samuel Goldie

Charlie Chambers stars as DC Samuel Goldie.

Although, like Claire Skinner, he’s not a guest star, but more of a permanent fixture in series 3.

Charlie, who used to go by the name Charlie Jones, played Ben Mitchell in EastEnders between 2006 and 2010.

But he looks virtually unrecognisable these days!

In McDonald & Dodds, Charlie sports a beard – would you have recognised him?

Actor Charlie starred as Danny Hickson in the first series of Noughts + Crosses.

Who else stars in McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1?

Elsewhere in the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1, Lily Sacofsky stars as DC Milena Paciorkowski.

Sanditon viewers will know her as Clara Brereton.

Vera star Danyal Ismail portrays DC Martin Malik, while Drifters actor Gabriel Bisset-Smith stars as James Langmere

Black Mirror’s Tim Delap stars as DCI Kevin Newman, Dublin Murders’ Caoimhe O’Malley plays Elodie Docherty, and Dusk’s Jake Graf plays the pathologist.

The Crown’s Don Gallagher – aka Willie Whitelaw – is Dr David Hesketh, and Hope Street’s Niall Wright plays Liam Fallin.

Nickcolia King-N’da and Nick Rawbin also star.

The second episode of series 3 of McDonald & Dodds stars Paul McGann, Ben Batt, Kelvin Fletcher, Bill Skinner, Bluey Robinson and Daisy Bevan, among others.

Episode 3 stars Sarah Parish, Rhashan Stone, Rosie Day, Saira Choudhry, Nicholas Goh and Siobhan Hewlett as Penny.

McDonald & Dodds series 3 starts on Sunday June 19 2022 at 8pm on ITV1.

