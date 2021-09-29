Rhashan Stone plays Fraser in ITV1’s much anticipated thriller Hollington Drive – but what has he been in before?

Who is his famous actress wife, and how old is he?

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor.

Rhashan Stone as Fraser and Anna Maxwell Martin as his wife Theresa in Hollington Drive (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Hollington Drive on ITV: Start date finally confirmed as gripping trailer is released

Who plays Fraser in Hollington Drive?

Rhashan Stone plays Fraser in Hollington Drive on ITV1.

Fraser is the husband of Theresa, portrayed by Anna Maxwell Martin.

We know that Theresa and Fraser have a perfectly manicured garden – but is their marriage as flawless?

Fraser is described as “a really good guy – a good father and a good person”.

Their relationship is pushed to its limits when their son Ben looks like he could be implicated in the disappearance of a neighbour.

Who is Hollington Drive actor Rhashan Stone?

Rhashan Stone – can we just stop a minute to appreciate how cool his name is? – has been on our TV screens for nearly three decades.

He first appeared in the TV series Desmond’s as Bernie in 1993.

Rhashan went on to appear as a jobbing actor in the likes of Goodnight Sweetheart, Holby City and The Detectives.

He starred as Paul Sharpe in The Bill, Tom Gorman in Bodies, Dev in Mutual Friends, and has played various roles in Horrible Histories between 2003 and 2011.

Most recently, he portrayed Major Oliver Sinclair in Strike Back, Mal Milligan in The Smoke, and Obi in Ballot Monkeys.

Viewers may recognise him from his recent role as Nathan in Finding Alice.

Nathan is a coroner who becomes a tower of strength for bereaved widow Alice (played by Keeley Hawes) – and perhaps eventually more?

He’s also known for playing Benjamin in Baptiste, Jez Bloxby in Agatha Raisin, and DI Laurence Breeze in Keeping Faith.

Rhashan is also a singer and musician in a wide range of styles, including jazz, soul and gospel.

He is a classically trained singer, musician and composer, and also works occasionally as a playwright.

Rhashan Stone starred in Finding Alice opposite Keeley Hawes (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Finding Alice cast: Who’s back for season 2 of the ITV1 comedy drama series?

Hollington Drive Rhashan Stone – who is his famous wife?

Rhashan Stone married actress Olivia Williams in 2003.

Olivia, now 53, has also enjoyed a long career in film, TV and theatre like her husband.

She’s famous for her role as Lavinia Bidlow in The Nevers, Camilla Parker in The Crown and recently starred in the Academy Award-winning film The Father opposite Anthony Hopkins.

She’ll soon appear in the UK version of Call My Agent!

The couple have two children, Esmé Ruby Stone, 17, and Roxana May Stone, 14.

Rhashan Stone and wife Olivia Williams have two teenage children together (Credit: Splash)

How old is Rhashan Stone and where is he from?

Rhashan Stone was born on November 3 1969.

He is currently 51 years of age.

The actor was actually born in the US, and moved to the UK when he was six years old.

At that time, his mum Joanne Stone married the English singer/songwriter Russell Stone and they moved to the UK to live with him.

Together, his mother and stepfather formed the singing duo R&J Stone.

They enjoyed considerable success and became known for their song We Do It in the 70s.

Rhashan’s aunt Madeline Bell was also involved in the music industry and became the lead singer for Blue Mink.

Sadly, Rhashan’s mum died from a brain tumour when he was just 11.

Hollington Drive starts on Wednesday September 29 2021 at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

Are you looking forward to watching Hollington Drive? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.