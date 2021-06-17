Finding Alice fans will be counting the days until the second series airs on ITV1 – but who will be in the Finding Alice season 2 cast?

We know that Keeley Hawes will definitely be back as the bereaved widow Alice…

After all, the series is named after her!

Series one followed her attempts to rebuild her life after the tragic death of her husband Harry.

Here’s everything we know so far about the cast of Finding Alice season 2.

Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers are a sublime pairing in Finding Alice (Credit: ITV1)

Finding Alice cast season 2: Who is back?

Viewers can expect to see the entire motley crew return in series two.

The second series will continue where the first left off.

Producer Nicola Shindler said in a statement: “I am delighted to be able to continue telling Alice’s very original story with Roger and Simon writing.

“And Keeley Hawes will be back to explore the increasingly complicated life of Alice.”

Of course, Keeley will be returning as the grief-stricken widower and now single mum Alice.

TV legends Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers will reprise their roles as Alice’s parents Sarah and Roger.

The star-studded cast also includes Gentleman Jack star Gemma Jones and Bancroft’s Kenneth Cranham as Minnie and Gerry, Alice’s in-laws.

Paranoid’s Isabella Pappas is Alice and Harry’s 16-year-old daughter Charlotte, while My Big Fat Diary’s Sharon Rooney is Harry’s sister Nicola.

George Webster portrays Harry’s not-so-secret-son-anymore George.

Meanwhile, Rhashan Stone must surely return as Alice’s friend and possible love interest Nathan.

Viewers will have to wait and see if Safe House star Jason Merrells will return to play Alice’s ill-fated husband Harry in flashback form.

When is Finding Alice season 2 on?

Filming for the new series of Finding Alice will commence in February 2022.

So we can expect series two of Finding Alice to air later that year.

The second run will again be six episodes of 30 minutes each.

Keeley Hawes’ Alice threw an emotional party in episode six of Finding Alice (Credit: ITV1)

What happened at the end of series one?

Finding Alice viewers saw Alice make the frankly wild decision to have Harry’s baby using sperm ‘harvested’ before his death.

Viewers learnt that Harry’s frozen sperm sample might also have been used to father two children for his business partner, Tanvi.

We also learnt that George had sinister motives behind getting in touch – and not just Harry’s inheritance…

The Finding Alice ending is explained in full here.

Executive Producer Keeley said about series two: “I’m so pleased to be reuniting with the brilliant team behind Finding Alice for a second series.

“We’ve been honoured to hear from so many viewers who have related to Alice’s experience of grief.

“And we look forward to sharing the next stage of her journey.”

Picking up a year on, the second series will explore the consequences of Alice deciding to have her dead husband’s baby.

It will explore the impact this decision has on her friends and family.

Finding Alice will return to ITV1 in 2022. Series one is currently still available for viewers to catch up on via the ITV Hub.

