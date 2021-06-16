Keeley Hawes’ comedy drama Finding Alice was a huge hit with ITV1 viewers and has spawned a second series – so here’s the Finding Alice ending explained!

The series first aired in January 2021, coming to a cryptic but hopeful conclusion in February.

But what happened and what did it all mean?

Here’s the Finding Alice ending explained.

Keeley Hawes’ Alice threw a party in episode six of Finding Alice (Credit: ITV1)

Finding Alice ending explained

The ending of Finding Alice series one wasn’t really an ending at all…

Viewers saw Alice develop a newfound confidence as she became determined to develop Harry’s land.

But the real plot twist centred around her attempts to try for Harry’s baby.

Oh and the implication that Harry’s frozen sperm sample had also been used to father two children for his conniving business partner, Tanvi (Ayesha Dharker)…

Reacting to George’s comment about Harry already having enough kids running around, Alice asks if Tanvi’s kids are Harry’s.

Tanvi and her wife both deny the claim.

But later we see the two women talking about whether or not they’ll tell her the truth…

The season one finale also revealed that Alice’s husband Harry and his secret son George had had a huge argument before he died.

We also learnt that George had sinister motives behind getting in touch.

It’s obvious why he would want the inheritance from his dad…

But why has he been hacking into the smart house’s security systems to spy on Alice and her daughter?

Meanwhile, Gerry and Minnie told Nicola that they loved her…

And another sweet moment saw Charlotte finally able to let her grief out as the episode drew to a close.

But the real ending was watching Alice make the decision to use Harry’s sperm to have his baby.

As if the household isn’t chaotic enough!

What could happen in series two?

Understandably, ITV were quick to recommission Finding Alice for a second series.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, confirmed a second series of the six-part darkly funny, contemporary drama.

This is as a result of it being a huge ratings success – averaging 7m viewers across all devices.

The show joined The Pembrokeshire Murders, Unforgotten and The Bay in the top biggest drama launches of 2021 (so far).

Series two will see the return of the popular cast, including Nigel Havers, Joanna Lumley and Sharon Rooney.

Executive Producer Nicola Shindler said: “I am delighted to be able to continue telling Alice’s very original story with Roger and Simon writing and Keeley Hawes back to explore the increasingly complicated life of Alice.”

Executive Producer Keeley Hawes added: “I’m so pleased to be reuniting with the brilliant team behind Finding Alice for a second series.

“We’ve been honoured to hear from so many viewers who have related to Alice’s experience of grief, and look forward to sharing the next stage of her journey.”

Picking up a year on, the second series will explore the consequences of Alice deciding to have her dead husband’s baby.

It will explore the impact this decision has on her friends and family.

Parent goals! Nigel Havers and Joanna Lumley star as Alice’s parents (Credit: ITV1)

How can I watch it?

The series is currently still available for viewers to catch up on via the ITV Hub.

It focuses on Alice’s honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry.

Following his accidental sudden death, Alice finds herself in the midst of a storm of secrets, debt and suspicion which she has been forced to confront in order to survive.

When is Finding Alice series two on?

Filming for the new series of Finding Alice will commence in February 2022.

So we can expect series two of Finding Alice to air later that year.

The second run will again be six episodes of 30 minutes each.

Finding Alice will return to ITV1 in 2022.

