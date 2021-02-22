Finding Alice came to an end on ITV last night (February 21) – but is there a series 2?

The ITV comedy-drama starring Keeley Hawes, Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers has kept viewers entertained over the past six weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s future.

Warning: Finding Alice season one spoilers below!

Finding Alice series 2: Will there be a second series?

ITV is yet to announce a second series of Finding Alice.

However, there is still some hope more episodes could be filmed in the future.

Until then, fans can catch all six episodes on the ITV Hub and BritBox.

What happened on Finding Alice’s finale episode?

Meanwhile, during Sunday’s finale, Harry’s son George introduced Alice to a friend as a potential investor for Harry’s land, but the plans fell through.

It was also revealed George was spying on Alice and Charlotte after hacking into their computer.

Later on, Alice found an audio recording of George threatening Harry before his death.

In the recording, George threatened to expose himself as Harry’s secret son.

Furthermore, Alice also learned there is a possibility Harry could have fathered many children.

As the episode came to an end, viewers were still left guessing over what happened to Harry.

In addition, Alice was seen considering having a baby with Harry’s frozen semen.

But is it just the beginning?

What did viewers think?

The show’s finale was met to mixed responses from viewers, with some loving the cliffhanger ending.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Gutted that was the last episode of #FindingAlice – absolutely loved it and @Misskeeleyhawes had me in stitches! Second series please.”

Well, that’s six hours of my life I won’t get back.

A second wrote: “I loved Finding Alice. It was refreshingly different and I finally understand my Mum’s obsession with Nigel Havers. What a guy! I’d love to see a 2nd series.”

In addition, a third commented: “Loved #FindingAlice and hope for a second series coming soon!”

Meanwhile, others weren’t so convinced.

Another viewer tweeted: “Well, that was a waste of time. I thought with so many great actors it would be worthwhile but I was wrong.”

A second complained: “I stuck with #FindingAlice every week and honestly wanted to like it. Truth is, I just don’t think I got it. Like, episode six just finished and I’m like WTF?! Either make a comedy, drama about grief or a thriller, but trying to be all just makes it weird and silly.”

Furthermore, a third shared: “#FindingAlice Well that’s 6 hours of my life I won’t get back.”

