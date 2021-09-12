New ITV drama Hollington Drive is now being trailed and – with a stellar cast – it’s no surprise viewers are getting excited, but when does it start?

So which actors are in it, how many episodes can we look forward to and when IS it on?

The cast of Hollington Drive (Credit: ITV)

What is ITV thriller Hollington Drive all about?

According to ITV, the series focuses on the lives of sisters Theresa and Helen.

The series begins when the two families have a barbecue on a hot, sunny day.

The atmosphere changes when Theresa’s 10-year-old son Ben asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva.

Theresa’s partner Fraser is fine for them to go, but Theresa is anxious.

When the two children don’t return on time, Theresa goes out to look for them.

Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened.

Her instincts are proved right when later that evening distraught neighbour, Jean, knocks on their front door.

Her 10-year-old son Alex has gone missing.

Viewers last saw Anna Maxwell Martin in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in the cast of Hollington Drive on ITV?

Fresh from her triumphant appearances in Line of Duty and Motherland, the fab Anna Maxwell Martin takes centre stage as Theresa.

Theresa’s sister Helen is played by Rachael Stirling – the late Diana Rigg’s daughter and Anna’s co-star in The Bletchley Circle.

Elsewhere, Theresa’s partner Fraser is played by Rhashan Stone, who viewers may recognise from the likes of Keeping Faith and Finding Alice.

Peter McDonald plays Helen’s partner, David.

When it comes to the kids, youngsters Fraser Holmes and Amelie Bea Smith play Ben and Eva respectively, while Jodie McNee plays neighbour Jean.

Rachael Stirling also stars in Hollington Drive (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When does Hollington Drive start on ITV?

There’s no confirmation on when the four-part series will be on screen yet.

However, ITV has revealed that it is in September and, with schedules up to the third week already public knowledge, by process of elimination it must be the final week.

Series creator Sophie Petzel (who was behind Channel 5’s Blood) said in a statement: “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures once again to bring our project Hollington Drive to ITV.

“We hope it will keep audiences gripped to their televisions.”