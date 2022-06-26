McDonald & Dodds season 3 episode 2 cast: Who guest stars in A Billion Beats on ITV1?

McDonald & Dodds continues this weekend with another slice of cosy Sunday night drama, and episode A Billion Beats has another brilliant cast.

The second episode of series 3 stars a McGann brother, a veteran actress from the 70s and 80s, and a very famous soap star!

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 2 called A Billion Beats.

Paul McGann as Archie Addington in the McDonald & Dodds episode A Billion Beats (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Silent Witness on BBC One: Will there be a series 26 and when will it start?

McDonald & Dodds A Billion Beats cast: Paul McGann plays Archie Addington

Mismatched duo DCI Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) are sucked into the fast and furious world of Formula 1 in episode 2 of season 3.

In the episode, called A Billion Beats, Bath’s famous motorsport dynasty, the Addingtons, report that their up-and-coming driver has died during a sub-3.5-second pit stop.

As a F1 fan herself, McDonald won’t let patriarch and Team Coach Archie Addington run rings around her…

But when a significant someone from her past gets dragged into the investigation, she’s thrown off course.

Of course, it’s one of DS Dodds’ specialisms that leads them to uncover the darker side of success and finally unravel the truth…

Paul McGann stars as Team Coach Archie Addington in the cast of McDonald & Dodds A Billion Beats.

McGann, of the famous McGann brothers, is known for his 40-year career in TV, film and theatre.

Of course, he is loved for his role as ‘I’ in Withnail & I opposite Richard E Grant.

He starred opposite his brothers Joe, Mark and Stephen in the 1995 series The Hanging Gale.

Doctor Who fans might know him best as The Doctor, a role he played from 2006 to 2011.

He’s played Eugene Wrayburn in Our Mutual Friend, Ben Turner in Forgotten, Steve Witton in Nature Boy, and Lieutenant Bush in the Hornblower TV movies.

The actor, 62, portrayed John Gaskell in Holby City from 2016 to 2017, before playing Mark North in the acclaimed BBC series Luther.

Most recently, he played Dr. Jake Strathearn in Annika, and Sir Malcom Thornton in Anne.

Ben Batt in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Ben Batt stars as Philip Henry aka DCI Ethan Fletcher

Actor Ben Batt, 36, portrays Philip Henry/Ethan in the cast of McDonald & Dodds season 3, episode 2.

Scott & Bailey fans will know Ben as DC Kevin Lumb.

Meanwhile, Shameless viewers will know him as the villainous Joe Pritchard in the Channel 4’s comedy drama.

As well as TV roles in Casualty, Lewis, The Promise, Sirens, and The English Game, Ben has also had many smaller roles in films such as in Captain America: The First Avenger.

In season three of Jamestown, Ben played Willmus Crabtree, a mysterious trader from England with his motives and intentions unknown.

He also played Blue in three episodes of Our Girl, and recently played shady Owen Jenkins in Rules of the Game.

Daisy Bevan as Loz Addington in the cast of McDonald & Dodds A Billion Beats (Credit: ITV1)

Daisy Bevan plays Loz Addington

You may not have heard of Daisy Bevan yet, but if you look closely at her picture, you might recognise her…

The actress bears a striking resemblance to her famous mum Joely Richardson, who is currently playing pathologist Jackie Sowden in the cast of Suspect.

Daisy, 30, made her screen debut in 1998 in the film Elizabeth.

She was just five years old at the time!

Daisy went on to play Marie Antoinette opposite her mum Joely as Madame Royal in the 2001 film The Affair of the Necklace.

In 2014, she played a supporting role in the adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel The Two Faces of January, and starred in a stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Riverside Studios in London.

In July 2015, Daisy Bevan played the role of Tamsin Carmichael in the BBC’s two-part television adaptation of Sadie Jones’ debut novel The Outcast.

She recently played Henry’s Mother in the film On Our Way, and Esther in the TV series Alienist.

Louise Jameson, seen here as Mary Goskirk in Emmerdale, appears in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Louise Jameson portrays Mrs Burchard in the cast of McDonald & Dodds A Billion Beats

Veteran actress Louise Jameson stars in McDonald & Dodds season 3, episode 2, as Mrs Burchard.

Of course, Emmerdale fans will know her as Mary Goskirk in the ITV soap, a role she took in this year, in 2022.

But it’s not the first time Louise has been in Emmerdale.

In 1973, Louise played Sharon Crossthwaite in the soap.

Emmerdale aficionados will know that Sharon was murdered by Jim Latimer after he followed her home and kidnapped her.

Louise is also well known for her roles on TV in the 70s, 80s and beyond.

From 1977 to 1978 Louise played Leela in Doctor Who.

She also played Blanche Simmons in Tenko from 1981 until 1982 and Susan Young in Bergerac from 1985 until 1990.

From 1998 until 2000, she famously played Rosa Di Marco in BBC soap EastEnders and in 2011 she played Eleanor Glasson in Doc Martin.

She also had role in The Omega Factor, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 3/4, The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole, Rides, Casualty, The Bill, River City, Holby City, Doctors, The Dumping Ground, Silent Witness and Midsomer Murders.

Kelvin Fletcher in McDonald & Dodds episode A Billion Beats (Credit: ITV1)

Kelvin Fletcher stars as Donovan Janaway

Actor Kelvin Fletcher plays Donovan Janaway in McDonald & Dodds on ITV1.

He plays a racing driver, which isn’t a big stretch for Kelvin who is an amateur driver when he’s not acting, or being a daddy.

Kelvin, now 38, is probably best known for playing Andy Sugden in Emmerdale for 20 years – from 1996 to 2016.

He was just 10 when he first appeared on the fictional farm.

Since leaving the ITV soap, Kelvin has appeared in Death in Paradise as Gavin, and Nathan in Moving On.

He recently starred as Jack in The Teacher cast.

He also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 and is recently appeared on the BBC One fly-on-the-wall Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The series followed him and his family as they set up their own farm.

Who else stars in the cast of McDonald & Dodds A Billion Beats on ITV1?

Of course, Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins portray DCI Lauren McDonald and DS Dodds.

Claire Skinner plays DSI Mary Ormond, while Lily Sacofsky stars as DC Milena Paciorkowski.

Charlie Chambers returns as DC Samuel Goldie, and Danyal Ismail plays DC Martin Malik.

Bill Skinner plays Lenny Addington.

Actor Bill is a relative newcomer.

He previously played Tommy in three episodes of Ted Lasso, and Mickey Boy in The Cleaner.

Lenny is his third ever TV role.

Frank of Ireland eye candy Paul Forman stars as Marco Capone, while The Terror actress Naoko Mori plays Leyna Masamoto.

Former Hollyoaks actor John Omole stars as Jules Grove.

He played Vincent Elegba in the C4 soap from 2013 to 2014.

Britannia actor Bluey Robinson – who played Rayne in the drama – portrays Gabriel George.

Before We Die’s Bridgitta Roy stars as Mrs Fallon, while Doctors’ Nino Furuhata portrays Joji Masamoto.

McDonald & Dodds episode 2 of season 3 – called A Billion Beats – airs on Sunday June 26 2022 at 8pm on ITV1.

What do you think of the cast of McDonald & Dodds season 3 episode 2 A Billion Beats? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.