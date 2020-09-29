Hollyoaks: Jeremy Edwards returning for soap’s 25th anniversary

Hollyoaks star Jeremy Edwards is returning to the Channel 4 soap for the show’s 25th anniversary.

The 49-year-old star played original character Kurt Benson on the Channel 4 soap from 1995 to 1999 when he was believed to have died in a jet ski accident.

But he will ride back into the village on his signature motorbike later this year to catch up with old friend Tony Hutchinson, who appears to have seen a ghost.

Kurt will be back! (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony has never got over losing his best pal and needs him more than ever now as he is under the manipulation of his own father Edward Hutchinson.

He has been left dishevelled, living in a caravan and is on the brink of divorce from wife Diane Hutchinson.

But this wouldn’t be the first time Kurt has been a figment of Tony’s imagination.

In 2013, Jeremy reprised his role in Hollyoaks Later when Kurt appeared as a vision of Tony’s mind, protecting his son Harry Thompson from danger.

How will Tony react to seeing Kurt again? (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Jeremy admitted shortly before his re-appearance it would be “easy” to write his character back into the main programme.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I didn’t die on screen so yeah it would be easy for Kurt to come back.

“I could make up a story in about half an hour and I’m not even a script writer.

“If people on the internet go, ‘Oh, I wish he was there,’ then the bosses may well take that onboard. I will cross that bridge when I come to it though.”

Kurt was an original Hollyoaks character (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Jeremy’s character appeared in the first-ever Hollyoaks episode in 1995 on his motorbike and shared his first scenes with best pal Tony.

One of his biggest storylines saw Kurt marry Ruth Osborne, who was played by Terri Dwyer. But he later had an affair with Katie Patrick, and he departed the village on his bike.

