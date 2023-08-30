Everything Holly Willoughby’s been up to on her luxury summer break ahead of This Morning return

Forget the kids going back to school, or the calendar turning over into September – the real indication that summer is over is Holly Willoughby returning to her job on This Morning.

According to reports, Holly will be back at work from Monday (September 4). But what has she been up to during her summer break?

Holly Willoughby has been on her holidays but is expected back on This Morning soon (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly Willoughby summer break

Hols effectively stuck her out-of-office on in the first week of July – but didn’t seem to sign off for the summer by mentioning it to viewers.

At the time it was speculated Holly wouldn’t be back on the box until September. This is said to be slightly longer than the six weeks she is believed to have had for holiday in the summer months in previous years.

Around the same time, it was reported an “exhausted” Holly was looking forward to making “the most of any opportunity”.

She’d already enjoyed time at Glastonbury with a group of pals including husband Dan Baldwin, Abbey Clancy, and Peter Crouch.

ITV investigation

Nonetheless, amid ITV’s ongoing investigation following the departure of Phillip Schofield earlier this year, an insider alleged to Closer that Holly was feeling “disheartened”.

They claimed: “This is obviously not an ideal situation for Holly. It’s going to make the summer stressful when she is normally used to switching off. It’s a waiting game because whatever comes out of the investigation, it’s going to affect the show’s future – and hers.”

The mag also claimed Holly wanted to devote herself to her family, and “come back swinging” after the summer.

Sunny Portugal

A few weeks into July, reports popped up about Holly jetting off to Portugal.

According to reports, she has a holiday home in the region – and was photographed looking like a “pitch-perfect star” while out shopping.

Holly also had fans reeling with her appearance as she managed to dedicate some time to her Wylde Moon brand.

She wowed in early August with a smokey-eyed Instagram selfie which showed her in a stunning white summer dress.

Wedding anniversary

Holly also chatted about her marriage to Dan for Wylde Moon, too. Marking their 16th anniversary, mum-of-three Holly emphasised how important her family unit is to them both.

She said at the time: “We both work really hard to make sure we spend time together, which isn’t always easy with busy lives and three children. When we do have free time, we don’t really like going away without the kids. You forget how important it is to have a day or two when you don’t have to think about anything apart from each other.”

Sounds like Holly has had a fun summer (Credit: Cover Images)

Back to school prep

And in another Wylde Moon move, Holly also shared in a newsletter about getting ready for the new school year.

She is reported to have said: “It really has been a case of blink and you’ll miss it this summer – in every sense! I can feel myself clinging on with every fibre of my being as conversations about school start to drip feed back into our life.

“I even popped the obligatory September kit list on the fridge this morning having got the kids to try everything on to see what we need.”

The presenter continued: “We’re not quite at the end just yet though and with the last Bank Holiday hurrah incoming, I’ve got everything crossed for a bit of late sunshine so we can see the summer out with family and friends in the back garden.”

Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning

Holly made a cameo on her own show last week (Friday August 25). She appeared to promote her bit part on Midsomer Murders over the following weekend.

She joked in a pre-recorded segment including a clip of her appearance on the ITV drama: “Dreams are coming true. You’re witnessing the birth of an acting star. Probably not.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

