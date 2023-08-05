Holly Willoughby reveals secret to marriage success as she shares intimate pic on anniversary

In honour of their 16th wedding anniversary, Holly Willoughby opened up about her big day with her husband Dan Baldwin, and why their marriage continues to last.

Holly Willoughby tied the knot to Dan in August 2007 at a ceremony held at Amberley Castle. They share three children – Harry, Belle, and Chester – together.

On her lifestyle brands website, Wylde Moon, Holly shared photos from their wedding as well as a new intimate snapshot of them kissing on the beach.

H0lly and Dan work “really hard” to spend time together

Known for keeping the details surrounding her marriage private, Holly opened up to Wylde Moon about their relationship.

If there is one thing that marriage has taught the This Morning presenter, it’s that it’s “so important to always have compassion, kindness and understanding for one another”.

“We both work really hard to make sure we spend time together, which isn’t always easy with busy lives and 3 children. When we do have free time, we don’t really like going away without the kids,” Holly explained, adding, “You forget how important it is to have a day or two when you don’t have to think about anything apart from each other.”

She reminisced over their five-day trip to Italy for their 10th anniversary, referring to it as “magical”.

Holly describes Dan as “always so romantic”, revealing that he “always checks ‘the traditional anniversary gift list’ and “gets me a little something relevant” each year.

She continued: “Last year, for example, was crystal. I think that traditionally it’s supposed to be cut crystal glass, but given my love of healing crystals, he bought me a lovely Labradorite symbolising adventure and protection. It was so thoughtful and I absolutely adore it.”

Holly describes Dan as “romantic” (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fans gush over Holly and Dan’s relationship

It seems fans are loving Holly’s desire to share details surrounding her marriage as they are gushing over their love for one another.

“Wishing you both a very happy anniversary,” one user wrote. “Luckiest guy in the world to be married to Holly,” another shared. “Happy Anniversary Holly and Dan. Wishing you a magical day,” a third fan remarked.

