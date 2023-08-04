Holly Willoughby reveals sultry new look after summer break away from drama

Holly Willoughby has shared a sultry new look on Instagram amid her summer break away from ITV daytime series drama.

The last few months will no doubt have been testing for Hols following Phillip Schofield ‘s exit from This Morning.

She lost her on-screen colleague of over a decade – and their personal friendship is believed to have come under strain, too.

But taking some time away from being on the box most days will hopefully do her a power of good.

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

Holly signed off for the summer in early July, and is expected back in September. This is said to be slightly longer than the six weeks she is believed to have had for holiday in the summer months in previous years.

Additionally, a source indicated around the same time she first took her break that Holly was looking forward to making the most of her time off.

The insider is said to have told Heat magazine: “She’s spent the last few months feeling so stressed out and exhausted. Now she feels like she deserves to enjoy herself.”

To that end, Hols is thought to have spent some time in Portugal, and making her family her top priority.

It hasn’t been confirmed who will sit beside Holly on the This Morning sofa when she returns.

But before she popped off, she anchored the show alongside a series of different presenting partners, including Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle, and Josie Gibson.

As if 2023 hasn’t been hectic enough, bookies have even priced up odds she could head off to Strictly too!

Holly Willoughby shares sultry Instagram post

Furthermore, it appears as if Holly has managed to dedicate some time to her Wylde Moon brand as well.

She wowed friends and fans with a smokey-eyed selfie on Insta which showed her in a white summer dress. Lounging back, she gazed into the camera and drew many appreciative remarks from followers.

“Love the make up,” one fan gushed.

Wow you look absolutely stunning, beautiful.

Another told her in the comments section: “Wow you look absolutely stunning, beautiful.”

And pal Abbey Clancy praised Holly: “You are just unreal.”

