Holly Willoughby’s forgotten TV acting debut as she makes Midsomer Murders cameo – and fans aren’t impressed

Star of This Morning Holly Willoughby made a cameo appearance in last night’s (August 27) episode of Midsomer Murders. Despite what was reported it’s not actually her first taste of acting – but that didn’t stop fans tearing her performance apart.

Her role on the show did not impress viewers of the long-time murder mystery series. In fact, one even said: “Could’ve stood a cardboard cut out in the corner, been just as interesting.”

This Morning host Holly described the role as a ‘dream come true’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s Midsomer Murders debut

Holly stated on Instagram on Thursday (August 24) that her Midsomer Murders role was a “dream come true”. She filmed her scenes for her episode over two years ago in 2021.

But as the show aired last night, her appearance left fans unimpressed.

“Something else she wormed her way into completely unnecessarily,” wrote one, adding: “Could’ve stood a cardboard cut out in the corner, been just as interesting. No part in storyline so no point in her…well I tend to think that anyway…you let us down.”

Another agreed: “What exactly was the point of Holly Willoughby in #MidsomerMurders last night?”

“Who cast Holly [Bleep] Willoughby in #MidsomerMurders ??!” queried one more.

Someone else asked: “Is that it then Holly? Was it really necessary?”

Others were confused over her part on the storyline – apparently she’s able to source some beavers! “Can anyone answer why Holly Willoughby was dealing in beavers on #MidsomerMurders… Or is it just I’m in an alternate dimension??” said one confused viewer.

“So #MidsomerMurders has always been a bit mad, but I need to know why in this storyline, was Holly Willoughby able to source a couple of beavers? Is she a well known beaver dealer?” asked another.

One more wrote: “Apparently, Holly Willoughby knows how to get her hands on a couple of beavers. Not the sort of information I expected from Midsomer Murders!”

Holly appeared in tonight’s Midsomer Murders episode (Credit: ITV)

Not her acting debut

Dubbed as her “debut”, this isn’t the only time Holly has featured in a hit drama.

With so much talk surrounding Holly’s supposed new acting career, people can’t help but call out that this isn’t her first-ever acting job.

“Why do they keep calling #MidsomerMurders Holly’s ‘acting debut’? Does no one remember Miss Marple 2010? #GoodyCarne #ThisMorning,” one user tweeted. “It’s not Holly‘s acting debut on Midsomer Murders, as you can see she was in an episode of Miss Marple. The Pale Horse,” another person shared.

Holly secured herself the role of Goody Carne in 2010 as a birthday present as she is such an avid fan of Agatha Christie. The film, The Pale Horse, also starred other famous faces including Nicholas Parsons, Holly Valance, Nigel Planer, and Sarah Alexander.

“It’s been a lifelong ambition for me to appear in one of the Marple films as I’ve been a fan for years,” she said. “I had an amazing time and felt very welcomed by everyone on set, especially Julia McKenzie, who kindly lent me her hand warmers on our cold night shoot. I’m so grateful to everyone who made this possible for me.”

Holly appeared in a Miss Marple movie in 2010 (Credit: YouTube)

Holly’s first-ever acting role

Before Midsomer Murders and even before The Pale Horse, Holly played the part of Zoe in S Club 7’s one-off television special, Artistic Differences.

According to IMDb, this is her official acting debut. In the TV film, Holly portrayed a pedicurist who was the first-ever girlfriend of Paul Cattermole and “taught him how to kiss”.

Paul tragically died earlier this year from heart failure at age 46.

