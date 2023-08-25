This Morning viewers slam Holly Willoughby as she makes surprise return

Star of This Morning Holly Willoughby made a surprise return to the show on Friday (August 25) after taking the summer holidays off. However, it didn’t go down that well with those watching.

While viewers are used to seeing the mum-of-three presenting This Morning, Holly was in fact a guest on today’s episode.

This Sunday (August 27), Holly is set to appear in Midsomer Murders. She used her brief appearance to promote her cameo role in the drama. Viewers were also given a first look at the behind-the-scenes footage.

Holly’s cameo in Midsomer Murders airs this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Viewers are ‘fed up’ of Holly

Despite taking the summer off to enjoy time away with her family, it seems Holly’s mini return to This Morning wasn’t welcomed with open arms.

Following her appearance on Friday, many took to social media to express their thoughts.

“Fed up of hearing about Holly Willoughby,” one user wrote. “Just get rid. I’m fed up of hearing her name,” another person agreed. “It’s been GREAT without her,” a third user shared. “She should do herself a favour and give up This Morning as it works well without her,” a fourth insisted.

And it was bad news for her Midsomer Murders ep, too, with people claim they won’t be watching. “Glad I don’t watch it,” one person stated. “I for one won’t be watching,” another said. “I’ll give it a miss,” a third shared.

Holly’s ‘dream come true’

Ahead of her show debut, Holly took to her Instagram page to share how blessed she is to be appearing in the hit drama.

“This truly was a dream come true… Thank you to the whole team at Midsomer Murders for making me so welcome and really looking after me,” she wrote, adding: “I loved every second.”

The role has been in the making for some time as Holly previously revealed she filmed her scenes in 2021.

Lots of her fans were quick to comment on her Instagram video and reveal they can’t wait to watch. “This is mega!” said one. Another added: “Brilliant stuff. Next stop Holly-wood.” A third also added: “Yey finally I’ve been waiting ages for this episode to come out.”

